Bucks Playoff Schedule: Second Round & Eastern Conference Finals Dates

There’s still work left to be done for the Milwaukee Bucks if they want to head to the Eastern Conference Finals and potentially even the NBA Finals. The second-round matchup with the Boston Celtics has been fun to watch and the Bucks have rallied back after dropping Game 1 on their home floor.

Looking forward, their task to knock off the Celtics and head to the semifinals won’t be easy, but they’re certainly one of the favorites from the East to make a run and possibly win the title. MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at an incredible level and will be fun to watch as the playoffs move forward.

With that said, we’re going to take a look at the remainder of Milwaukee’s second-round NBA playoff schedule and also when they would play during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Second-Round Playoff Schedule

*Note: All schedule information courtesy of Sports Media Watch. Any times or dates which have not yet been updated will be revealed in the near future, as they may depend on the outcome of other playoff matchups.

Sunday, April 28

Game 1: Boston Celtics 112, Milwaukee Bucks 90

Tuesday, April 30

Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks 123, Boston Celtics 102

Friday, May 3

Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks 123, Boston Celtics 116

Monday, May 6

Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, May 8

Game 5: Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, May 10

*Game 6: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Time TBD (ESPN)

Monday, May 13

*Game 7: Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Time TBD (TNT)

*If necessary

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoffs: Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

The Bucks obviously still need to win the series against the Celtics before the NBA Finals become a certainty in their future. If they’re able to do that, it would mean a date with either the Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers, depending on who wins that series.

While the Eastern Conference Finals dates and times could change, a portion of the tentative schedule has been released by Sports Media Watch. Thus far, only the first two games have been scheduled, but we have an idea of what the rest of the layout will look like. There’s also a chance that the games could be moved up a day or two depending on when the other playoff series wrap up.

Here’s what we already know so far, with the schedule updated as more information comes to light.

Wednesday, May 15

Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, May 17

Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

The expected dates for Games 3 and 4, along with any additional games needed, haven’t been released, but based on the layout of the Western Conference Finals schedule, it will likely be pretty straightforward. After the Friday, May 17 matchup, the West will play on May 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26 (last three dates if needed).

In turn, the East will likely see their games fall on the off days for the West, meaning games on Sunday, May 19, Tuesday, May 21, Thursday, May 23, Saturday, May 25 and Monday, May 27. From that point, the winners of both the Eastern and Western Conference matchups will advance to the NBA Finals, which are slated to get underway on Thursday, May 30 on ABC.

READ NEXT: NBA Finals Schedule 2019: Dates, Times & Championship Predictions