WATCH: Bucks Fans Troll Paul Pierce After Milwaukee Wins Series

The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t just eliminate the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. After the 116-91 home victory in Game 5, the local faithful milked the win for all its worth.

In particular, they took aim at former Celtics great Paul Pierce, who boldly predicted that the series was “over” after Boston’s Game 1 win at Fiserv Forum. Four games later, and that quote looks pretty silly.

First, that video:

"I think it's over." – Paul Pierce following the Bucks’ 22-point loss to the Celtics in Game 1 pic.twitter.com/XzsRzjQnW6 — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2019

As the clock was winding down in Milwaukee Wednesday night, the arena started playing Pierce’s studio comments on the jumbotron. Bucks fans naturally greeted him with a “Paul Pierce sucks” chant.

VIDEO: Bucks fans chant 'Paul Pierce sucks' as 4th quarter winds down. 🗣🔥 https://t.co/TtzNBz4NA2 pic.twitter.com/7FfwYf4C8a — theScore (@theScore) May 9, 2019

In addition, fans took to social media to continue trolling the former All-Star. JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel collected a greatest hits list from Twitter.

The win was extra sweet, as Boston has been a longtime nemesis for Milwaukee. The Celtics knocked out the Bucks last year in the 1st round (needing 7 games). Larry Bird and company ousted them three times in the playoffs during the mid-80s. Lastly, the late John Havlicek took home NBA Finals MVP honors in a 7-game series win in 1974, depriving the Bucks of the NBA title.

Four decades later, and you better bet Milwaukee fans find this revenge as sweet as a Wisconsin milkshake.