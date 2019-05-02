Monty Williams Lakers Rumors: Suns Waiting to Offer 76ers Assistant

The Lakers and the Suns are playing a game of chicken in the sweepstakes to hire Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams. Both have met and interviewed the 47-year old former NBA forward, but neither extended an offer during last week’s meetings in Toronto before the Eastern Conference semifinals.

As Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic states, the Suns are waiting for the Lakers to make a move so they can counter-offer.

The Phoenix Suns didn’t have to make an offer Friday in Toronto. That would’ve given the Los Angeles Lakers the power to make a better one to convince Monty Williams to fill their head-coaching vacancy. But by not putting their cards on the table, the Suns can wait on the Lakers to put theirs out there first and then counter that offer with a better one.

Let’s take a look at the latest between the Lakers and Suns coaching searches.

Suns & Lakers Latest Coaching Search Rumors & Reports

Sources: Phoenix owner Robert Sarver met with Sixers assistant Monty Williams in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Williams remains Suns top target to hire as head coach, but no offer has been yet extended. Williams remains in talks for Lakers job, vying with Ty Lue. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 2, 2019

The Williams interest has been made incredibly clear on Phoenix’s end, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that management met with Williams again in Philadelphia Wednesday night. The “wait and see” strategy remains, as an offer has still not been put on the table.

Rankin also states that the Suns met with Trail Blazers assistants David Vanterpool and Nate Tibbets in Portland last weekend.

Broderick Turner of the L.A. Times reported last Thursday that Lakers owner Jeannie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka flew to Philadelphia for their meeting. He also thinks the interest has to do with Williams’ success coaching Anthony Davis in New Orleans, as the center is a top trade target.

Williams was the head coach of New Orleans for five seasons, posting a 173-221 record that included two trips to the playoffs, including one with All-Star forward Anthony Davis, who will be a trade target of several teams, likely including the Lakers.

The difference between Phoenix and Los Angeles seems to be that the former is focusing on Williams, while the latter is still exploring options. Buss and Pelinka have also talked to former Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue, Miami assistant Juwan Howard and former Bucks coach Jason Kidd.

Both Lue and Howard impressed at their interviews, according to Turner. In addition, both of them have connections to LeBron James, surely an important factor given the clash of styles this past season between the fired Luke Walton and the superstar.

I’m calling my shot. I think, ultimately, Ty Lue will become the #Lakers next head coach… with Juwan Howard as a lead assistant. That accounts for connections to both LeBron AND Pelinka. #Lakers — Steve Mason (@VeniceMase) May 2, 2019

Lue coached James and the Cavaliers to the franchise’s only NBA title in 2016, as well as 2 more NBA Finals appearances. James has publicly said he has “nothing but respect” for Lue.

“He put us in position to win, he put us in position to succeed,” James said. “And more importantly, he gave—all the onus was on the players. He gave us the responsibility to go out and do what we needed to do to win ball games. And that led us to—while he was at the helm—three Eastern Conference Finals, three Finals, one championship.”

As Rankin points out, if the Lakers really wanted Lue, “they would’ve offered him by now.”

The odds-on favorite to take over as of early April was Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard. He has never seen head coaching experience, as he serves a role as a player developer and a sort of defensive coordinator for the Heat. James and Howard played on the Heat together, while Howard also played for the Fab Five at Michigan with Pelinka.

The answer will become clearer once the Sixers finish up the postseason, whether that’s this week or in conference or NBA Finals. If they limp to a series loss to the Raptors this week in the conference semifinals, there’s a chance Philadelphia promotes him to head coach to replace Brett Brown, who has seen some hot seat speculation during most of 2019.

Should Philadelphia make a deep run, expect Brown to stay and Williams to choose the more attractive offer between Los Angeles and Phoenix. Does he choose the potential of a young Suns roster or the possibility of a superteam with James (for at least a few seasons)?