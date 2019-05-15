NBA Draft Lottery Results 2019: Draft Order for 2 Rounds

Who won the NBA draft lottery and will have a chance to select Zion Williamson? The Pelicans have won the NBA draft lottery as Williamson is likely heading to New Orleans. The Grizzlies have the No. 2 pick, while the Knicks dropped down to No. 3.
All eyes were on the Knicks as New York had a chance to land Williamson. Instead, they will likely land either R.J. Barrett or Ja Morant. Prior to the lottery, Knicks president Steve Mills sounded optimistic about the future of the team.
“I’ve seen the ups and downs of this organization and this team a lot,” Mills told USA TODAY, “and I can honestly say that we feel really good about where we are from the flexibility we’ve been able to create with the (Kristaps) Porzingis trade to the development of young players that happened over the course of the season to the ability to add draft picks to having a coaching staff and Me and (general manager) Scott (Perry) all in the same place and moving in the same direction.”
The Lakers were the big winners of the night moving all the way up to No. 4. It will be interesting to see who Los Angeles decides to go with. Expect to hear names like De’Andre Hunter, Darius Garland, Cam Reddish and Jarrett Culver as potential options for the Lakers at No. 4.
Here is a look at the full NBA draft order for both rounds.
NBA Draft Order 2019: 1st Round Picks
|TEAM
|No. 1 Pelicans
|No. 2 Grizzlies
|No. 3 Knicks
|No. 4 Lakers
|No. 5 Cavs
|No. 6 Suns
|No. 7 Bulls
|No. 8 Hawks
|No. 9 Wizards
|No. 10 Hawks (via Mavs)
|No. 11 Timberwolves
|No. 12 Hornets
|No. 13 Heat
|No. 14 Celtics (via Kings)
|No. 15 Pistons
|No. 16 Magic
|No. 17 Nets
|No. 18 Pacers
|No. 19 Spurs
|No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers)
|No. 21 Thunder
|No. 22 Celtics
|No. 23 Jazz
|No. 24 Sixers
|No. 25 Blazers
|No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets)
|No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets)
|No. 28 Warriors
|No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors)
|No. 30 Bucks
NBA Draft Order 2019: 2nd Round Picks
|TEAM
|31. Nets (via Knicks)
|32. Suns
|33. Sixers (via Cavs)
|34. Sixers (via Bulls)
|35. Hawks
|36. Hornets (via Wizards)
|37. Mavericks
|38. Bulls (via Grizzlies)
|39. Pelicans
|40. Kings (via Timberwolves)
|41. Hawks (via Lakers)
|42. Sixers (via Kings)
|43. Timberwolves (via Heat)
|44. Hawks (via Hornets)
|45. Pistons
|46. Magic (via Nets)
|47. Kings (via Magic)
|48. Clippers
|49. Spurs
|50. Pacers
|51. Celtics
|52. Hornets (via Thunder)
|53. Jazz
|54. Sixers
|55. Knicks (via Rockets)
|56. Clippers (via Blazers)
|57. Pelicans (via Nuggets)
|58. Warriors
|59. Raptors
|60. Kings (via Bucks)
NBA Draft Lottery Odds 2019: Chances to Win the No. 1 Pick
Here is a look at each team’s chances to win the lottery and earn the No. 1 pick, per Tankathon.
|TEAM
|ODDS
|1. NY Knicks
|14%
|2. Cleveland Cavs
|14%
|3. Phoenix Suns
|14%
|4. Chicago Bulls
|12.5%
|5. Atlanta Hawks
|10.5%
|6. Washington Wizards
|9%
|7. NOLA Pelicans
|6%
|8. Memphis Grizzlies
|6%
|9. Dallas Mavericks
|6%
|10. Minnesota T-Wolves
|3%
|11. LA Lakers
|2%
|12. Charlotte Hornets
|1%
|13. Miami Heat
|1%
|14. Boston Celtics (via Kings)
|1%