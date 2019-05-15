NBA Draft Lottery Results 2019: Draft Order for 2 Rounds

Who won the NBA draft lottery and will have a chance to select Zion Williamson? The Pelicans have won the NBA draft lottery as Williamson is likely heading to New Orleans. The Grizzlies have the No. 2 pick, while the Knicks dropped down to No. 3.

All eyes were on the Knicks as New York had a chance to land Williamson. Instead, they will likely land either R.J. Barrett or Ja Morant. Prior to the lottery, Knicks president Steve Mills sounded optimistic about the future of the team.

“I’ve seen the ups and downs of this organization and this team a lot,” Mills told USA TODAY, “and I can honestly say that we feel really good about where we are from the flexibility we’ve been able to create with the (Kristaps) Porzingis trade to the development of young players that happened over the course of the season to the ability to add draft picks to having a coaching staff and Me and (general manager) Scott (Perry) all in the same place and moving in the same direction.”

The Lakers were the big winners of the night moving all the way up to No. 4. It will be interesting to see who Los Angeles decides to go with. Expect to hear names like De’Andre Hunter, Darius Garland, Cam Reddish and Jarrett Culver as potential options for the Lakers at No. 4.

Here is a look at the full NBA draft order for both rounds.

NBA Draft Order 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM No. 1 Pelicans No. 2 Grizzlies No. 3 Knicks No. 4 Lakers No. 5 Cavs No. 6 Suns No. 7 Bulls No. 8 Hawks No. 9 Wizards No. 10 Hawks (via Mavs) No. 11 Timberwolves No. 12 Hornets No. 13 Heat No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) No. 15 Pistons No. 16 Magic No. 17 Nets No. 18 Pacers No. 19 Spurs No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) No. 21 Thunder No. 22 Celtics No. 23 Jazz No. 24 Sixers No. 25 Blazers No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) No. 28 Warriors No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) No. 30 Bucks

NBA Draft Order 2019: 2nd Round Picks

TEAM 31. Nets (via Knicks) 32. Suns 33. Sixers (via Cavs) 34. Sixers (via Bulls) 35. Hawks 36. Hornets (via Wizards) 37. Mavericks 38. Bulls (via Grizzlies) 39. Pelicans 40. Kings (via Timberwolves) 41. Hawks (via Lakers) 42. Sixers (via Kings) 43. Timberwolves (via Heat) 44. Hawks (via Hornets) 45. Pistons 46. Magic (via Nets) 47. Kings (via Magic) 48. Clippers 49. Spurs 50. Pacers 51. Celtics 52. Hornets (via Thunder) 53. Jazz 54. Sixers 55. Knicks (via Rockets) 56. Clippers (via Blazers) 57. Pelicans (via Nuggets) 58. Warriors 59. Raptors 60. Kings (via Bucks)

NBA Draft Lottery Odds 2019: Chances to Win the No. 1 Pick

Here is a look at each team’s chances to win the lottery and earn the No. 1 pick, per Tankathon.