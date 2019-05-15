NBA Draft Lottery Results 2019: Draft Order for 2 Rounds

NBA Draft Lottery Results 2019: Draft Order for 2 Rounds

Zion Williamson NBA Contract

Getty Zion Williamson will make a lot of money in the NBA, but he is starting out on a team-friendly deal.

Who won the NBA draft lottery and will have a chance to select Zion Williamson? The Pelicans have won the NBA draft lottery as Williamson is likely heading to New Orleans. The Grizzlies have the No. 2 pick, while the Knicks dropped down to No. 3.

All eyes were on the Knicks as New York had a chance to land Williamson. Instead, they will likely land either R.J. Barrett or Ja Morant. Prior to the lottery, Knicks president Steve Mills sounded optimistic about the future of the team.

“I’ve seen the ups and downs of this organization and this team a lot,” Mills told USA TODAY, “and I can honestly say that we feel really good about where we are from the flexibility we’ve been able to create with the (Kristaps) Porzingis trade to the development of young players that happened over the course of the season to the ability to add draft picks to having a coaching staff and Me and (general manager) Scott (Perry) all in the same place and moving in the same direction.”

The Lakers were the big winners of the night moving all the way up to No. 4. It will be interesting to see who Los Angeles decides to go with. Expect to hear names like De’Andre Hunter, Darius Garland, Cam Reddish and Jarrett Culver as potential options for the Lakers at No. 4.

Here is a look at the full NBA draft order for both rounds.

NBA Draft Order 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM
No. 1 Pelicans
No. 2 Grizzlies
No. 3 Knicks
No. 4 Lakers
No. 5 Cavs
No. 6 Suns
No. 7 Bulls
No. 8 Hawks
No. 9 Wizards
No. 10 Hawks (via Mavs)
No. 11 Timberwolves
No. 12 Hornets
No. 13 Heat
No. 14 Celtics (via Kings)
No. 15 Pistons
No. 16 Magic
No. 17 Nets
No. 18 Pacers
No. 19 Spurs
No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers)
No. 21 Thunder
No. 22 Celtics
No. 23 Jazz
No. 24 Sixers
No. 25 Blazers
No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets)
No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets)
No. 28 Warriors
No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors)
No. 30 Bucks

NBA Draft Order 2019: 2nd Round Picks

TEAM
31. Nets (via Knicks)
32. Suns
33. Sixers (via Cavs)
34. Sixers (via Bulls)
35. Hawks
36. Hornets (via Wizards)
37. Mavericks
38. Bulls (via Grizzlies)
39. Pelicans
40. Kings (via Timberwolves)
41. Hawks (via Lakers)
42. Sixers (via Kings)
43. Timberwolves (via Heat)
44. Hawks (via Hornets)
45. Pistons
46. Magic (via Nets)
47. Kings (via Magic)
48. Clippers
49. Spurs
50. Pacers
51. Celtics
52. Hornets (via Thunder)
53. Jazz
54. Sixers
55. Knicks (via Rockets)
56. Clippers (via Blazers)
57. Pelicans (via Nuggets)
58. Warriors
59. Raptors
60. Kings (via Bucks)

NBA Draft Lottery Odds 2019: Chances to Win the No. 1 Pick

Here is a look at each team’s chances to win the lottery and earn the No. 1 pick, per Tankathon.

TEAM ODDS
1. NY Knicks 14%
2. Cleveland Cavs 14%
3. Phoenix Suns 14%
4. Chicago Bulls 12.5%
5. Atlanta Hawks 10.5%
6. Washington Wizards 9%
7. NOLA Pelicans 6%
8. Memphis Grizzlies 6%
9. Dallas Mavericks 6%
10. Minnesota T-Wolves 3%
11. LA Lakers 2%
12. Charlotte Hornets 1%
13. Miami Heat 1%
14. Boston Celtics (via Kings) 1%

 

  • Published
