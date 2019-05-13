NBA Mock Draft 2 Rounds 2019: Chicago Bulls Land Zion Williamson With No. 1 Pick

Zion Williamson NBA Draft

Getty The Bulls win our simulated lottery to land Zion Williamson.

The NBA draft lottery is upon us and our latest mock draft has a few surprises. We ran a lottery simulation, courtesy of Tankathon, and the Bulls were the big winners in the Zion Williamson sweepstakes. While Chicago does not necessarily need a big man, there is no way they turn down a chance to draft the Duke star.

Knicks fans will not be happy as they dropped all the way down to No. 5 despite being tied for the best odds to land Williamson. Thanks to the new NBA lottery rules, no team has the outright best odds to win the No. 1 pick. The Knicks, Cavs and Suns are all tied with a 14 percent chance to win the lottery.

Chicago won our mock simulation with a 12.5 percent chance, the fourth best odds of any team. Atlanta rounds out the top five with a 10.5 percent chance. The Hawks could have two top 10 lottery picks as they will get the Mavericks selection as long as it falls outside the top five.

We know the draft order for picks No. 15 through No. 30 in the first round and the entire second round. The draft lottery will determine the order for the top 14 picks.

The following mock draft order is based on a mock simulation we ran. Here is a look at our latest two-round NBA mock draft.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
No. 1 Bulls PF Zion Williamson, Duke
No. 2 Suns PG Ja Morant, Murray State
No. 3 Grizzlies SG RJ Barrett, Duke
No. 4 Hawks SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
No. 5 Knicks PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
No. 6 Cavs SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
No. 7 Wizards SG Cam Reddish, Duke
No. 8 Pelicans PG Coby White, UNC
No. 9 Hawks (via Mavs) F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
No. 10 Timberwolves SF Romeo Langford, Indiana
No. 11 Lakers PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
No. 12 Hornets PF PJ Washington, Kentucky
No. 13 Heat C Jaxson Hayes, Texas
No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) F Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges
No. 15 Pistons C Bol Bol, Oregon
No. 16 Magic SF Nassir Little, UNC
No. 17 Nets G Tyler Herro, Kentucky
No. 18 Pacers SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
No. 19 Spurs F Cam Johnson, UNC
No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC
No. 21 Thunder SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
No. 22 Celtics PF Grant Williams, Tennessee
No. 23 Jazz SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
No. 24 Sixers G Carsen Edwards, Purdue
No. 25 Blazers SF KZ Okpala, Stanford
No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Bruno Fernando, Maryland
No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington
No. 28 Warriors G Ty Jerome, Virginia
No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
No. 30 Bucks G Luguentz Dort, Arizona State

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER
31. Nets (via Knicks) C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost
32. Suns SF Dylan Windler, Belmont
33. Sixers (via Cavs) SF Louis King, Oregon
34. Sixers (via Bulls) C Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU
35. Hawks SF Jalen McDaniels, SDSU
36. Hornets (via Wizards) C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
37. Mavericks SF Darius Bazley, USA
38. Bulls (via Grizzlies) F Chuma Okeke, Auburn
39. Pelicans PF Eric Paschall, Villanova
40. Kings (via Timberwolves) C Jontay Porter, Missouri
41. Hawks (via Lakers) PG Joshua Obiesie, Germany
42. Sixers (via Kings) PF Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana
43. Timberwolves (via Heat) PG Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
44. Hawks (via Hornets) SF Brian Bowen, USA
45. Pistons PG Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech
46. Magic (via Nets) SF Aubrey Dawkins, UCF
47. Kings (via Magic) PF Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
48. Clippers PF Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
49. Spurs SF Deividas Sirvydis, Lithuania
50. Pacers C Naz Reid, LSU
51. Celtics PG Tremont Waters, LSU
52. Hornets (via Thunder) PG Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
53. Jazz C Nic Claxton, Georgia
54. Sixers C Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
55. Knicks (via Rockets) PF Dedric Lawson, Kansas
56. Clippers (via Blazers) PG Chris Clemons, Campbell
57. Pelicans (via Nuggets) SG Tyus Battle, Syracuse
58. Warriors PF Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
59. Raptors SF Miye Oni, Yale
60. Kings (via Bucks) PG Devon Dotson, Kansas

 

