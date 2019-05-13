NBA Mock Draft 2 Rounds 2019: Chicago Bulls Land Zion Williamson With No. 1 Pick

The NBA draft lottery is upon us and our latest mock draft has a few surprises. We ran a lottery simulation, courtesy of Tankathon, and the Bulls were the big winners in the Zion Williamson sweepstakes. While Chicago does not necessarily need a big man, there is no way they turn down a chance to draft the Duke star.
Knicks fans will not be happy as they dropped all the way down to No. 5 despite being tied for the best odds to land Williamson. Thanks to the new NBA lottery rules, no team has the outright best odds to win the No. 1 pick. The Knicks, Cavs and Suns are all tied with a 14 percent chance to win the lottery.
Chicago won our mock simulation with a 12.5 percent chance, the fourth best odds of any team. Atlanta rounds out the top five with a 10.5 percent chance. The Hawks could have two top 10 lottery picks as they will get the Mavericks selection as long as it falls outside the top five.
We know the draft order for picks No. 15 through No. 30 in the first round and the entire second round. The draft lottery will determine the order for the top 14 picks.
The following mock draft order is based on a mock simulation we ran. Here is a look at our latest two-round NBA mock draft.
NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|No. 1 Bulls
|PF Zion Williamson, Duke
|No. 2 Suns
|PG Ja Morant, Murray State
|No. 3 Grizzlies
|SG RJ Barrett, Duke
|No. 4 Hawks
|SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia
|No. 5 Knicks
|PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt
|No. 6 Cavs
|SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech
|No. 7 Wizards
|SG Cam Reddish, Duke
|No. 8 Pelicans
|PG Coby White, UNC
|No. 9 Hawks (via Mavs)
|F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
|No. 10 Timberwolves
|SF Romeo Langford, Indiana
|No. 11 Lakers
|PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga
|No. 12 Hornets
|PF PJ Washington, Kentucky
|No. 13 Heat
|C Jaxson Hayes, Texas
|No. 14 Celtics (via Kings)
|F Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges
|No. 15 Pistons
|C Bol Bol, Oregon
|No. 16 Magic
|SF Nassir Little, UNC
|No. 17 Nets
|G Tyler Herro, Kentucky
|No. 18 Pacers
|SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
|No. 19 Spurs
|F Cam Johnson, UNC
|No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers)
|SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC
|No. 21 Thunder
|SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech
|No. 22 Celtics
|PF Grant Williams, Tennessee
|No. 23 Jazz
|SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State
|No. 24 Sixers
|G Carsen Edwards, Purdue
|No. 25 Blazers
|SF KZ Okpala, Stanford
|No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets)
|C Bruno Fernando, Maryland
|No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets)
|SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington
|No. 28 Warriors
|G Ty Jerome, Virginia
|No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors)
|SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
|No. 30 Bucks
|G Luguentz Dort, Arizona State
NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|31. Nets (via Knicks)
|C Goga Bitadze, Buducnost
|32. Suns
|SF Dylan Windler, Belmont
|33. Sixers (via Cavs)
|SF Louis King, Oregon
|34. Sixers (via Bulls)
|C Mfiondu Kabengele, FSU
|35. Hawks
|SF Jalen McDaniels, SDSU
|36. Hornets (via Wizards)
|C Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
|37. Mavericks
|SF Darius Bazley, USA
|38. Bulls (via Grizzlies)
|F Chuma Okeke, Auburn
|39. Pelicans
|PF Eric Paschall, Villanova
|40. Kings (via Timberwolves)
|C Jontay Porter, Missouri
|41. Hawks (via Lakers)
|PG Joshua Obiesie, Germany
|42. Sixers (via Kings)
|PF Luka Samanic, Olimpija Ljubljana
|43. Timberwolves (via Heat)
|PG Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
|44. Hawks (via Hornets)
|SF Brian Bowen, USA
|45. Pistons
|PG Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech
|46. Magic (via Nets)
|SF Aubrey Dawkins, UCF
|47. Kings (via Magic)
|PF Isaiah Roby, Nebraska
|48. Clippers
|PF Jaylen Hoard, Wake Forest
|49. Spurs
|SF Deividas Sirvydis, Lithuania
|50. Pacers
|C Naz Reid, LSU
|51. Celtics
|PG Tremont Waters, LSU
|52. Hornets (via Thunder)
|PG Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
|53. Jazz
|C Nic Claxton, Georgia
|54. Sixers
|C Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
|55. Knicks (via Rockets)
|PF Dedric Lawson, Kansas
|56. Clippers (via Blazers)
|PG Chris Clemons, Campbell
|57. Pelicans (via Nuggets)
|SG Tyus Battle, Syracuse
|58. Warriors
|PF Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
|59. Raptors
|SF Miye Oni, Yale
|60. Kings (via Bucks)
|PG Devon Dotson, Kansas