NBA Mock Draft 2 Rounds 2019: Chicago Bulls Land Zion Williamson With No. 1 Pick

The NBA draft lottery is upon us and our latest mock draft has a few surprises. We ran a lottery simulation, courtesy of Tankathon, and the Bulls were the big winners in the Zion Williamson sweepstakes. While Chicago does not necessarily need a big man, there is no way they turn down a chance to draft the Duke star.

Knicks fans will not be happy as they dropped all the way down to No. 5 despite being tied for the best odds to land Williamson. Thanks to the new NBA lottery rules, no team has the outright best odds to win the No. 1 pick. The Knicks, Cavs and Suns are all tied with a 14 percent chance to win the lottery.

Chicago won our mock simulation with a 12.5 percent chance, the fourth best odds of any team. Atlanta rounds out the top five with a 10.5 percent chance. The Hawks could have two top 10 lottery picks as they will get the Mavericks selection as long as it falls outside the top five.

We know the draft order for picks No. 15 through No. 30 in the first round and the entire second round. The draft lottery will determine the order for the top 14 picks.

The following mock draft order is based on a mock simulation we ran. Here is a look at our latest two-round NBA mock draft.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks

TEAM PLAYER No. 1 Bulls PF Zion Williamson, Duke No. 2 Suns PG Ja Morant, Murray State No. 3 Grizzlies SG RJ Barrett, Duke No. 4 Hawks SF De’Andre Hunter, Virginia No. 5 Knicks PG Darius Garland, Vanderbilt No. 6 Cavs SG Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech No. 7 Wizards SG Cam Reddish, Duke No. 8 Pelicans PG Coby White, UNC No. 9 Hawks (via Mavs) F Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga No. 10 Timberwolves SF Romeo Langford, Indiana No. 11 Lakers PF Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga No. 12 Hornets PF PJ Washington, Kentucky No. 13 Heat C Jaxson Hayes, Texas No. 14 Celtics (via Kings) F Sekou Doumbouya, Limoges No. 15 Pistons C Bol Bol, Oregon No. 16 Magic SF Nassir Little, UNC No. 17 Nets G Tyler Herro, Kentucky No. 18 Pacers SF Keldon Johnson, Kentucky No. 19 Spurs F Cam Johnson, UNC No. 20 Celtics (via Clippers) SG Kevin Porter Jr., USC No. 21 Thunder SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech No. 22 Celtics PF Grant Williams, Tennessee No. 23 Jazz SF Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State No. 24 Sixers G Carsen Edwards, Purdue No. 25 Blazers SF KZ Okpala, Stanford No. 26 Cavs (via Rockets) C Bruno Fernando, Maryland No. 27 Nets (via Nuggets) SF Matisse Thybulle, Washington No. 28 Warriors G Ty Jerome, Virginia No. 29 Spurs (via Raptors) SF Admiral Schofield, Tennessee No. 30 Bucks G Luguentz Dort, Arizona State

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 2nd Round Picks