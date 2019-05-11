No NBA Playoff Basketball Games on the Schedule for Today, Saturday May 11

Today is a rare day with no NBA playoff games on TV for Saturday, May 11. It is a weird feeling for hoops fans who have been accustomed to multiple NBA playoff games each day.

Instead, the day of rest gives us a full day to prepare for two Game 7’s on Sunday, May 12. We almost had one more Game 7, but the Warriors were able to edge out the Rockets in Game 6.

The Raptors host the Sixers for Game 7 with the winner advancing to face the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Portland takes on Denver in another Game 7 matchup. After the four-overtime Game 3, the Blazers-Nuggets matchup has to be one of the longest playoff series we have seen now that it is going the distance.

Philadelphia was able to pull out Game 6 to force a decisive game. Joel Embiid has battled injuries throughout the series but noted he plans on being on the court as much as needed for Game 7.

“It’s the playoffs,” Embiid explained to ESPN. “I got to play. If I got to play 45 minutes and push myself out there, that’s what I got to do. If that’s what it takes to win, if my presence on the court is needed, I got to be there. It doesn’t matter if it takes the whole game, and I’m fine with it. Going to keep on pushing myself, and in Game 7, we’re going to need it. I’m going to need to be on the court, and I intend to be ready for anything — if I have to play a whole game.”

The Blazers Forced a Game 7 Against the Nuggets in Denver

The Nuggets failed to close out the series on Thursday, meaning the Blazers will travel to Denver for a Game 7. Blazers fans are hoping it can be Dame Time for one more game.

“Don’t overthink, don’t make it some big, crazy deal or nothing like that,” Lillard noted to ESPN. “We’re going to play a basketball game. And it’s a big game, and we’ve won on their floor before, and we know what type of mentality we had when we did that.”

Western Conference Finals Expected to Start on Tuesday, May 14

As the Warriors await their next opponent, the Western Conference Finals are expected to start on Tuesday, May 14, per Sports Media Watch. Golden State will face the winner of the Portland and Denver series. The Warriors are looking to win their third straight NBA title.

Here’s a look at the NBA playoff schedule for Sunday, May 12.

NBA Playoff Schedule: Sunday, May 12