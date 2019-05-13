NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Predictions for Conference Finals

Four teams remain in the NBA playoffs as both the conference final matchups have been set. The Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers with Game 1 tipping off on Tuesday, May 14. The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, May 15.
Damian Lillard’s late-game heroics have been a big reason for the Blazers deep playoff run, but it was C.J. McCollum that willed Portland to victory in Game 7. After the game, McCollum noted that he understands it is Lillard’s team, but tried to step up when his team needed him most.
“He’s the heart and soul of our team and he’s done a great job of empowering us and leading us,” McCollum said, per USA Today. “… I just kept trying to be aggressive and he seen that I had it going, so he kept making sure I was staying involved in the offense and taking shots.”
NBA Playoff Schedule: Eastern & Western Conference Finals 2019
|DATE
|GAME
|TIME(ET)/TV
|Tues., May 14
|Blazers vs. Warriors Game 1
|9 p.m. ESPN
|Wed., May 15
|Raptors vs. Bucks Game 1
|8:30 p.m. TNT
|Thurs., May 16
|Blazers vs. Warriors Game 2
|9 p.m. ESPN
|Fri., May 17
|Raptors vs. Bucks Game 2
|8:30 p.m. TNT
|Sat., May 18
|Warriors vs. Blazers Game 3
|9 p.m. ESPN
|Sun., May 19
|Bucks vs. Raptors Game 3
|7 p.m. TNT
|Mon., May 20
|Warriors vs. Blazers Game 4
|9 p.m. ESPN
|Tues., May 21
|Bucks vs. Raptors Game 4
|8:30 p.m. TNT
|Wed., May 22
|Blazers vs. Warriors Game 5
|9 p.m. ESPN
|Thurs., May 23
|Raptors vs. Bucks Game 5
|8:30 p.m. TNT
|Fri., May 24
|Warriors vs. Blazers Game 6
|9 p.m. ESPN
|Sat., May 25
|Bucks vs. Raptors Game 6
|8:30 p.m. TNT
|Sun., May 26
|Blazers vs. Warriors Game 7
|9 p.m. ESPN
|Mon., May 27
|Raptors vs. Bucks Game 7
|8:30 p.m. TNT
NBA Finals Prediction: Warriors vs. Bucks