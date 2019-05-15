New Orleans Pelicans Likely to Draft Zion Williamson With No. 1 Pick

This is the rare year where we already knew the No. 1 pick even before the NBA lottery was held. Barring a crazy unexpected scenario, Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Williamson is the biggest favorite to be the top selection since Anthony Davis. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony detailed why Williamson is a lock to be the No. 1 pick.

Williamson emerged as both the best player in college basketball and the best long-term prospect in this draft class the moment he stepped on the court for Duke, making him the easy choice as the No. 1 pick. We’ve never seen a prospect quite like him in terms of his combination of productivity, athleticism, competitiveness, skill and feel for the game — not to mention the sheer star power he’ll bring to whatever NBA team is lucky enough to draft him.

Williamson’s impact goes beyond what he can do on the court as the big man will inject life into a fan base of a struggling team. There is even some thought that Williamson is the rare type of rookie that could actually help attract free agents this summer.

Even if Williamson’s only impact was to increase the level of play on the basketball court, it would be more than enough to warrant the No. 1 pick. Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks last season at Duke.

Zion Chose to Play at Duke Over Self-Preservation

Williamson chose to continue playing at Duke even after sustaining a leg injury when his foot went through his shoe. It would have been perfectly reasonable for Williamson to call it quits and avoid risking further injury on his way to the NBA. That is not the route Williamson chose, and it is this competitive drive combined with freakish athleticism that has NBA teams thinking this is a rare talent.

“I was very surprised ’cause it turned into something I didn’t even think—that’s the last thing I thought would happen,” Williamson told SLAM. “It wasn’t even a thought. It was probably something we looked at, somebody saying I should sit down—haha, that’s funny. I’m coming back.”

The big question for the Pelicans is whether Davis may have a change of heart on his trade demands. New Orleans has an opportunity to pair Williamson with Davis in the post, but it sounds like AD is still wanting out of New Orleans.