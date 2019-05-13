Larry Johnson Offers Eye-Opening Comment on New York Knicks

The Knicks’ 90s glory days are long-gone. New York is looking to bring them back.

Many believe that the New York Knicks are going to dive head first into acquiring free-agent to be Kevin Durant in this summer’s NBA free agency sweepstakes.

Will he come to NYC???

“The Knicks are quietly, I believe, becoming attractive,” FS1’s Jason McIntyre told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast earlier this year.

Remember this name: Royal Ivey.

A Knicks assistant coach under head coach, David Fizdale, Ivey, a Harlem native is quite close to Durant. The two were Texas Longhorns teammates and teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder for three years.

KD is the godfather of Ivey’s daughter, Lyric Ella and a league source shared with me that Durant will be in Ivey’s wedding this summer.

On Thursday, the Knicks will have Patrick Ewing represent them at the NBA Draft Lottery on Thursday.

Ewing played 17 years in the NBA, 15 of those as a Knick before he was traded to the Seattle Supersonics for Vin Baker. Ewing finished his career averaging 21 points and a shade under 10 rebounds per game. Ewing and the Knicks had some memorable moment. Lets see, there was the time in 1990 when the Hoya Destroya scored 51 points on Kevin McHale, Kevin McHale and Larry Bird at The Garden. ​

There have been a lot of memories at MSG.

Remember Larry Johnson’s four point play against the Indiana Pacers?

Johnson took one dribble left, absorbed contact from Antonio Davis and launched a three-pointer. The whistle blew and the shot went in; tying the game at 91 apiece.

Johnson hit the free throw and gave the Knicks a 2-1 lead in the series.

For Those Too Young Or Just Tardy To The Party, Check Out Johnson’s Legendary Play

“This is New York, man and everywhere I go here, it’s like I’m a legend,” Larry Johnson told Scoop B Radio.

“I done took the nickname Larry Legend.”

Johnson is beloved by all in NYC for that play.

“I didn’t think I was that old, really,” he said.