Despite being waived by the Denver Nuggets after just four games in December of 2018, former Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Nick Young has yet to find another team. While not technically retired, Young’s NBA career in on its last legs and it seems unlikely that another team steps in and gives him an opportunity.

Young’s cultural impact and notoriety in the NBA far exceeded his actual production. Known for being a witness to the legendary Gilbert Arenas gun incident and later marrying pop star Iggy Azalea, Young made headlines well beyond the basketball world.

On the court, Young was known for being a fearless scorer who took, and somehow made, a good amount of terrible shots. Having the best season of his NBA career in the purple and gold during the dark days of the Lakers, Young quickly became a fan favorite as he offered a glimmer of fun in an otherwise dark time.

Nick Young Tweets Reminder to Lakers Fans of How Good LeBron James Is

kawhi Leonard is cold af but dnt act like bron ain’t ran threw the east every yr it’s like y’all couldn’t wait for him to miss the playoffs .. y’all better appreciate what that man did for the league — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) May 31, 2019

Young played alongside Kobe Bryant, so when talking basketball greatness his word should be taken seriously. Young acknowledges that Kawhi Leonard is having an unreal offseason but quickly reminded fans of just how incredible LeBron James was.

Not just did LeBron “dominate” the East but he won eight consecutive Eastern Conference Championships – four with the Heat and four with the Cavaliers. Not only did James contribute but routinely put up stats well above his averages and carried his teams for extended stretches. While Kawhi has been dominant averaging over 30 points per game this postseason, LeBron has achieved that same feat six times while averaging more rebounds and assists.

Leonard’s impact on the defensive side far exceeds that of LeBron but James can be an elite defender in the playoffs when he locks in. The Raptors would also certainly not be here without Kawhi but James was able to single-handedly will some very bad teams through the Eastern Conference playoffs on the back of his elite all-around offensive game.

Best Nick Young Los Angeles Lakers Moments

Aside from being a witness to one of the NBA’s most infamous moments, Nick Young has been in and out of the media spotlight for his on and off the court antics since he entered the league. Young would befriend Gilbert Arenas early on in his NBA career, setting him up for one of the best Snapchat videos from 2016.

In LA, Young would have the best statistical season of his career in the year Kobe missed due to his Achilles injury. During the time, Young would go on to make a household name of himself as the Lakers’ leading scorer and have one of the most famous “Shaqtin’ A Fool” moments in history as he celebrated a deep three-pointer that wound up rimming out.

