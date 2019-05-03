Nuggets Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Blazers: Jamal Murray Injury Status

The Denver Nuggets lost home-court advantage in the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, and will now look to take it back during Game 3 on Friday night. After falling to the Portland Trail Blazers by seven, the Nuggets head on the road for the next two games. Fortunately, it appears they’ll do so with point guard Jamal Murray playing, as he’s been battling a thigh injury.

Murray’s injury has lingered throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs, but it appears he was potentially dealing with more pain than normal prior to Friday’s game. As Katy Winge of Altitude TV revealed, Murray had his thigh wrapped during shootaround and iced it during media availability.

She did report that Murray will play through the pain and suit up for Game 3.

Jamal Murray is definitely banged up for this #Nuggets team. Had his right thigh wrapped during shootaround and then immediately iced it during media availability. Playing through pain is something Murray has been trained to do, and he will again tonight. — Katy Winge (@katywinge) May 3, 2019

Considering he’s played throughout the postseason, this isn’t all that surprising, but there is some level of concern about his health.

Denver Nuggets Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Trail Blazers

*Notates expected starter

C: Nikola Jokic*, Mason Plumlee

PF: Paul Millsap*, Trey Lyles, Juancho Hernangomez

SF: Torrey Craig*, Will Barton, Jarred Vanderbilt

SG: Gary Harris*, Malik Beasley

PG: Jamal Murray*, Monte Morris, Isaiah Thomas

Through the first two games of the second-round matchup with the Blazers, the Nuggets have used just four players from the second unit. This includes Malik Beasley (28 and 27 minutes), Will Barton (16 and 17), Mason Plumlee (24 and 12) and Monte Morris (15 and 19). It’s not expected that this will change moving forward.

This means the likes of Trey Lyles and Juancho Hernangomez, who both saw playing time fairly often during the regular season will remain out of the rotation. Isaiah Thomas returned from his injury during the year but was removed from a crowded backcourt rotation prior to the final stretch of the season.

Jamal Murray’s Play During 2019 NBA Playoffs

Although the Nuggets starting point guard is dealing with an injury, he’s logged over 30 minutes in all but one game this postseason. Through the first nine games Denver has played, Murray is averaging 33.2 minutes per game along with 19.0 points, 4.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

After a red-hot performance in Game 1 where Murray knocked down 8-of-15 field goal attempts (53.3 percent) and three of his six attempts from beyond the arc, he cooled off in Game 2. During the 97-90 loss, the 22-year-old scored 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting and made just 2-of-8 from 3-point range.

It’s expected that Murray will continue receiving big minutes and playing through the injury, which is vital for the Nuggets as they try to steal one of the next two games in Portland.

