NWSL Week 6: Portland Thorns FC Last to Suffer Defeat

There are no more undefeated teams in the NWSL for the 2019 season, although it took six weeks of matches to get to this point. The sixth week of the 2019 NWSL season saw the league standings tighten as one winless team notched its first victory of the season as well.

Reign FC 2, Sky Blue FC 1

The first match of Week 6 pit two winless sides against each other on Saturday, May 18 on Reign FC’s home pitch. Reign FC was the beneficiary of a little charity from Sky Blue FC in the victory. After Sky Blue FC midfielder Raquel Rodriguez off a Sarah Killion pass put her side ahead with a goal in the 10th minute, an own-goal by Sky Blue FC acted as the equalizer three minutes later. Reign FC forward Jodie Taylor then got the winning goal at 78′. Despite the win, a concern moving forward for Reign FC will be the health of keeper Michelle Betos, who left the match injured.

Washington Spirit 3, Portland Thorns FC 1

Saturday’s nightcap gave Portland Thorns FC an opportunity to establish itself as a strong contender and remain the only side in the league without a loss. The Washington Spirit had similar ambitions, recording their third victory of the season in a match that also saw the winner benefit from an own-goal.

Spirit defender Amy Harrison found striker Ashley Hatch for Washington’s first goal at 16′, then Washington expanded upon its lead at 47′ on the Portland own-goal. Thorns striker Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic picked up an assist at 67′ when midfielder Caitlin Foord got Portland on the board, then Washington midfielder Jordan Dibiasi converted a corner kick at 71′ to conclude the scoring for the match.

North Carolina FC 1, Utah Royals 1

A week after suffering its first defeat, Utah Royals FC visited the league’s top offensive attack and came close to regaining its stellar defensive form. Striker Amy Rodriguez took a pass from midfielder Veronica Boquete Giadans to put Utah up in the seventh minute, and it looked like that might be all the Royals needed again. North Carolina Courage midfielder Debinha located her midfield teammate Elizabeth Eddy at 78′, however, and Eddy converted for the equalizer.

Chicago Red Stars 2, Houston Dash 1

Chicago Red Stars striker Sam Kerr followed up last week’s two-goal performance with by finding the back of the net twice again in Sunday’s nightcap. The first goal came at 8′ assisted by Michele Vasconcelos and the second five minutes later off a Vanessa DiBernardo pass. Sofia Huerta scored for Houston at 26′.

League Standings After Week 6

With the win, Chicago vaunts itself past Houston into first place in the league. There is still not a lot of breathing room, however, as just three points (or one win) separate the first and sixth-place sides heading into Week 7.

1. Chicago Red Stars 11 (3-1-2)

2. Utah Royals 10 (3-1-1)

3. Houston Dash 10 (3-2-1)

4. Washington Spirit 10 (3-1-1)

5. North Carolina Courage 9 (2-1-3)

6. Portland Thorns FC 8 (2-1-2)

7. Reign FC 6 (1-1-3)

8. Sky Blue FC 2 (0-4-2)

9. Orlando Pride 1 (0-5-1)

Schedule for Week 7

The seventh week of the 2019 season features a rare Monday night match, featuring five of the top teams in the current league standings. All times listed are Eastern and all matches can be streamed live for free on Yahoo! Sports.

Saturday, May 25

Portland Thorns FC at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.

Orlando Pride at Utah Royals FC, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Washington Spirit at Chicago Red Stars, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 27

North Carolina Courage at Reign FC, 7 p.m.