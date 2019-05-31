Oakland Raiders OTAs: There’s a Standout WR & It’s Not Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. His legendary work ethic is second to none and he’s been proving it during the offseason. That being said, he’s not the only wideout on the Oakland Raiders that’s been making a strong impression during OTAs.

One of the quieter moves the Raiders made during free agency was signing former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver, Tyrell Williams. This move didn’t get nearly the same amount of fanfare that the Brown acquisition did, but don’t sleep on Williams being an instant contributor come the season.

Williams is a towering 6’4 and has the speed of someone much shorter – he runs a 4.43 40-yard dash. That combination of size and speed has been a source of great frustration for the Raiders secondary. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Scott Bair reports that Raiders DB coach Jim O’Neil has been trying to figure out a way to stop in practice Williams to no avail.

Starting quarterback Derek Carr has also praised Williams.

“They work crazy hard,” Carr said about the receiving corps during a media conference. “It’s nice to see how hard they work and how great they want to be.”

Derek Carr also singled out Williams: “He’s a technician also. He’s just not a big, raw body.”

All of this bodes well for Carr and the offense as the Raiders ranked 18th in the league in total passing yards in 2018.

No Cook, No Problem

After Jared Cook’s breakout season with the Raiders in 2018, it was surprising to see them let him move on to the New Orleans Saints. He was their leading receiver and Derek Carr’s favorite target. However, tight end Darren Waller is now in his second year with the Raiders and nobody seems to be too sad about Cook’s replacement. Head coach Jon Gruden went so far as to call Waller “the best kept secret in the league.”

Offensive coordinator also waxed poetic about the strides he’s seen Waller take this offseason:

If Waller’s offseason so far is an indication of what’s to come, the loss of Jared Cook won’t feel like much of a loss at all.

Incognito No Longer

This week’s signing of guard Richie Ingocnito turned many heads and several pundits have took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the move.

Though Incognito’s personal problems have been well documented, more stories came out after the signing. Regardless of the optics, this is a low-risk move for the Raiders and they can cut Incognito at any time. At best, you get one of the top guards in the NFL, at worst, they cut ties with him and pretend like this never happened.

Burfict-Brown Beef Is Behind Them

There were concerns when the Raiders brought in linebacker Vontaze Burfict due to his longstanding beef with new wide receiver Antonio Brown. Fortunately for the Raiders, Brown and Burfict were quick to squash that beef. Brown recently took to Instagram to say, “Used to have to watch my; now he got my back,” referencing a picture of him and Burfict. Out of the potential distractions the Raiders could face, this supposed beef doesn’t seem likes it’s going to be one of them.

