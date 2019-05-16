Patrick Peterson Salary: How Much Will Cardinals CB Lose Due to Suspension?

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson will sit the first six games of the 2019 season, due to a suspension stemming from a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He is expected to return for Week 7 at the New York Giants.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Peterson will not appeal, which dropped the penalty from eight games to just six.

This is a blow to first-year head coach Kliff Klingsbury’s defense, which ranked 26th in scoring defense last year. The Cardinals ranked No. 4 in the league in passing defense, so losing an elite corner such as the 8-time Pro Bowler is devastating.

In his first seven years in the league, he had 21 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries. He has also excelled as a returner throughout his career, leading the NFL with four punt return touchdowns his rookie season.

This news will certainly put a dent in Peterson’s earnings for the season. Let’s look at his contract and salary loss for 2019.

Patrick Peterson Contract & Lost Salary Due to Suspension

Cardinals’ CB Patrick Peterson now will miss the first six games: Arizona’s regular-season opener vs. the Lions, then games at Baltimore, at home against the Panthers and Seahawks, at Cincinnati and at home against the Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2019

According to NJ.com, the 28-year old corner will lose nearly $4 million due to the six games missed.

Peterson, who turns 29 in July, will miss out on $3.882 million in salary as a result of the suspension. His salary this season was scheduled to be $11 million.

Peterson is entering the fourth year of a 5-year, $70 million contract, and is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season. His salary has increased from $6.57 million in 2016, to $9.75 million in 2017 to $11 million last season.

Unlike previous seasons, Peterson will not be supplemented by an over $3 million signing bonus. He gets a $250,000 bonus for attending offseason workouts.

This lost income won’t help Arizona with Peterson’s future. The Cardinals are trying to fend off suitors such as Kansas City and Oakland, who could help offset the lost salary with a heftier contract.