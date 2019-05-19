Paul Rudd Never Ages: How Old Is the Star & SNL Host?

Paul Rudd will host the season 44 finale episode of Saturday Night Live tonight on NBC. This will be Rudd’s fourth time hosting the live sketch comedy show; DJ Khaled is the episode’s musical guest.

Rudd is known for his many TV and film roles, including Mike Hannigan on Friends, Josh in Clueless, David in The 40 Year Old Virgin, and Pete on Knocked Up. Most recently, he starred as Ant-man in the Marvel movie by the same name, and its sequel, as well as with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s superheroes in Avengers: Endgame. He is also known for seemingly never aging; although he’s been in the spotlight for over 25 years now, photos of him today look shockingly similar to those taken when he first rose to fame.

Paul Rudd was born on April 6, 1969, which means that he is currently 50 years old. His “anti-aging” genetics can be attributed to his parents, Michael and Gloria.

God adding anti-aging genes to Paul Rudd when he was making him… pic.twitter.com/foDUJ4KImk — ANARchic⁵⁰⁰⁰ (@waitinuhh) April 6, 2019

On Rudd’s 50th birthday, fans took to Twitter to reflect on the fact that Rudd still looks so young and handsome. @rachelzegler wrote “paul rudd is fifty years old and looks younger than me.” @griffinskane wished him a happy birthday, writing “happy birthday paul rudd, king of eternal youth and joy. i love u with my whole heart.”

Noticing the growing trend on social media, Buzzfeed created a quiz entitled “Paul Rudd Never Ages, But Can You Spot Which Photos He’s Younger In?” The quiz places red carpet photos of Rudd side-by-side and asks players to pick which one he or she believes is the older photo (meaning taken longer ago). Truly, Rudd looks to be the same age in almost all of the photos, and the photo quality/style of dress he’s wearing are better indicators than his unchanging facial features, which Buzzfeed joked are due to the fact that “the man is some kind of vampire.”

The subject of interest has even permeated into Rudd’s professional interview questions. According to the Chicago Tribune, Rudd was asked during a comic con event why he never ages. In response, he joked “I’m 80 years old on the inside,” before pointing to his chest and adding “In here, pure darkness — and a little moisturizer.”

When preparing physically to play the Ant-man Marvel hero, who shows off his toned abs during a scene in the movie, Rudd told Variety “I basically didn’t eat anything for about a year. I took the Chris Pratt approach to training for an action movie. Eliminate anything fun for a year and then you can play a hero.”

According to IMDb, Rudd’s first professional television credit was when he played Kirby Philby on Sisters from 1992-1995. He married his wife, Julie Yaeger, in 2003; they have two children together, Jack and Darby, who are 13 and 9 respectively.

Tune in to the season 44 finale of Saturday Night Live, tonight on NBC at 11:30pm.