Ex Trail Blazer Said Craziest Thing About Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum

Bonzi Wells is well regarded by Portland Trail Blazers fans.

Who could forget his heroics on April 23, 2003, when Wells set a Trail Blazers playoff record with 45 points against Dallas in the first round?

Wells played with six seasons with the Trail Blazers averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2003-04 season.

Years later he still has love for the Blazers and he is paying attention to the Blazers’ movement currently in Portland.

Led by Damian Lillard, the Blazers are in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs, against the Denver Nuggets.

These two teams finished within one game of each other during the 2018-19 NBA regular season. The Nuggets wrapped up the year with a 54-28 record while the Blazers were 53-29, earning a tiebreaker for the No. 3 seed over the Houston Rockets.

Wells is tuned into the play of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

“Them two boys are killers,” Bonzi Wells told NBA scribe, Landon Buford.

“I love C.J.’s game because he compliments Dame’s game. It is like Yin and Yang and they complement each other’s game very well. CJ is very smooth and a great shooter and has a deceptive handled, that people don’t really understand. He gets to his spot well and that is just his game. It’s awesome and when you think about a guy like Dame. What he is doing in the playoffs is unheard of especially in a Blazers’ uniform.”

Bonzi Wells spoke even more glowingly of the Blazers per Landon Buford:

“He is doing things that we thought we had some good players and guys who came through there, but Dame is taking it to another level. When I see that crowd, it gives me chills because I remember the days that we use to rock it and that is what it is all about. I know the buzz in Portland is crazy and that is thanks to Dame, C.J. McCollum, and the rest of the crew.”

The Portland Trailblazers traded for Bonzi Wells draft rights from the Detroit Pistons, who took him eleventh overall out of Ball State. The Blazers would send the Pistons their first round pick the following year.

As for the Blazers: Charles Barkley believes that the Portland Trail Blazers are going to the NBA Finals.

“I like Portland in the Finals,” Barkley told me.

“With [Damian] Lillard and [CJ] McCollum. The addition of Rodney Hood and Enes Kanter. I like them in the West.”