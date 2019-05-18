WATCH: War of Will Wins the 2019 Preakness Stakes

War of Will is your 2019 Preakness Stakes champion. The bay colt took his time, charging ahead of Warrior’s Charge and Alwaysmining to win with an unofficial time of 1:54.34.

War of Will earned $900,000 in payout with the victory, which will be divided by the Gary Barber-owned team led by jockey Tyler Gaffalione and trainer Mark E. Casse.

The horse was part of the controversy in the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, as initial winner Maximum Security grazed the colt down the stretch to earn a disqualification. Country House won officially, but sat Saturday due to illness.

The odds-on favorite the hour before the race was Bob Baffert’s Improbable by a 3-to-1 margin. He finished sixth. For the first time since 2014, a female trainer’s horse was in the field of 13. Kelly Rubley’s Alwaysmining was a 6-to-1 favorite, but faded down the final stretch.

Here’s the video of the 1-3/16 mile race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Today was the day for War of Will! pic.twitter.com/Qf8ylTY4xe — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 18, 2019

Here are the official results from NBC Sports.