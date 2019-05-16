Seth Curry’s Jersey Number: What Does Steph Curry’s Brother Wear?

Steph Curry’s brother, Seth Curry, wears No. 31 for the Portland Trail Blazers. Why Does Seth wear No. 31? The No. 30 is a big number for the Curry family, but the Blazers have already retired the number so it was not available. Both Bob Gross and Terry Porter wore the No. 30 for the Blazers.

Portland retired the No. 30 in honor of Bob and Terry. Seth wore 30 at Duke and at various points in his NBA career. His brother Steph still rocks the No. 30, which has become a signature for the Curry family.

The Curry brothers’ dad, Dell Curry, made the number famous during his NBA career, especially with the Charlotte Hornets. Steph wore the No. 20 in high school at Charlotte Christian, but it was only because the No. 30 was too big for him.

“Stephen Curry reveals he wore No. 20 in HS ball at Charlotte Christian because he wasn’t bulky enough to fill out the school’s XL No. 30,” Marc Stein tweeted.

Seth wore the No. 30 during his time with the Kings and spoke about its significance to the Deccan Chronicle.

“Wearing the number 30 jersey is like paying tribute to our dad,” Seth told the Deccan Chronicle. “He is the one who taught us the game and means a lot to us. He wore the jersey since his high school days and so Steph and I are wearing the same number jersey. It is like a family number.”

While Seth has fought hard to create his own legacy, Seth embraces the No. 30 when it is available as SB Nation detailed.

Seth will sidestep comparisons to his brother and father on the court, however he will not run from them entirely. For the Kings, Seth will wear No. 30, just like Steph, just like Dell before him.

Dell wore a split Warriors-Blazers jersey during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals as his sons squared off in the playoffs. Dell admitted that the series made him more nervous than when he played his own NBA games.

“I normally don’t get nervous at all,” Dell explained to The New York Times. “Playing 16 years in the league, I thought all my nerves were gone. But this has changed that. I’m nervous…One of our sons won’t be happy with what happens, but I don’t know what they feel like,”

Steve Kerr Called the Currys the “Royal Family” of the NBA

Steve Kerr is familiar with the Curry family, but it is a bit odd seeing them in Blazers gear. The Warriors coach called the Currys the “royal family” of the NBA, per ESPN.