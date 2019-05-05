Sixers Coach Brett Brown Says Tyler Ennis Has ‘An Old Man’s YMCA Game’

With the Philadelphia Sixers holding a series lead heading into a game four showdown at home in the Wells Fargo Center, spirits were relatively light leading up to the big game four matchup with the Toronto Raptors. Head coach Brett Brown even went as far as to poke a little fun at one of his veteran contributors.

Sixers Coach Brett Brown Says James Ennis Has ‘An Old Man’s YMCA Game’

Brett Brown on James Ennis: “I say this respectfully, he’s got like an old man’s YMCA game. He goes to upfake and it takes forever.” — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) May 5, 2019

To Brown’s credit, he isn’t entirely wrong. Everyone knows that one old guy who plays pickup down at the YMCA who can barely get off the ground, yet has a dizzying array of crafty post moves and can knock down wide open shots all over the court. More often than not, those crafty old guys who never leave the ground are some of the most valuable players on the court.

More importantly than his ability to put the ball in the basket, Ennis is able to contribute with hard-nosed defense and doing some solid work on the boards. While the Sixers are loaded with plus rebounders in Embiid, Simmons, and Harris, Ennis is able to do some very solid work during his typical 15 minutes per game allotment.