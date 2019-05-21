Steph Curry’s Mom, Sonya Curry, Will Be at the NBA Finals No Matter What

Steph Curry’s parents, Sonya and Dell Curry, are headed to the NBA finals. The question is whether they will be supporting the Warriors or Blazers. As of now, it looks like Seth’s Portland team would need a small miracle to come back from a 3-0 deficit.

“There’s so much emotion involved because you want both to do well, and here they are, on opposite benches,” Steph’s mom Sonya told NBA.com.

Steph’s dad Dell admitted they knew they were headed to the NBA finals but don’t know whether they will be wearing blue or black.

“Somebody’s going to lose and we’re going to the Finals with one of them and it will be bittersweet,” Dell explained to NBA.com. “But whomever doesn’t go to the Finals for his team will be there for his brother.”

Dell and Sonya have a routine of flipping a coin to determine which child they will support during the game. At least this was the initial plan, but it seems the parents are trying to support both children. They started the series with split jerseys rotating what team was on the front and back. During Game 3 in Portland, the couple wore zip-up shirts with both the Warriors and Blazers logo on the front.



Steph & Seth’s Mom, Sonya, Is Skipping Her Pregame Cocktail Because of Nerves During the Blazers-Warriors Series

Dell noted during an ESPN interview that his wife is so nervous that she has abstained from her typical pre-game drink. A video went viral of Sonya cheering for Steph after a made three while she was wearing a Blazers jersey. This caused Steph to give her a hard time after Game 1.

“I caught myself a couple times looking in the stands at my parents — who did the whole coin flip thing — and they can’t help themselves so every time either one of us did something good they both were clapping so they gotta fix themselves,” Steph said, per CBS Sports. “I told my mom ‘who you with?’ When I made a shot I saw her stand up and cheer but I saw all Portland gear so it’s just weird.”

While the Curry family thought it would be a fun series at first, Dell and Sonya admitted that it is very nerve-wracking for them to know who to cheer for during games. There may be part of them that is secretly rooting for the series to end sooner rather than later to put them out of their conflict of interest. As easy as that outcome may be, there is likely a part of them that hopes Seth can at least win a game in the series.

It is also hard for Steph and Seth as they compete against each other. Steph admitted to catching himself rooting for his brother while guarding him during games.

“When I was guarding him yesterday, he had a corner three in front of our bench, and it’s such a mixed feeling,” Steph said, per KTSA. “I can’t really turn it off to be honest, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ll be OK if he makes this one, I’m still gonna contest really hard because it looks good on film, but I might be OK with him making it.’ I can’t turn off that human nature in that moment to root for him, even though if I know that it will hurt me if he’s playing well.”