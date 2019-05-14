Steph & Seth Curry’s Parents: Who Will Sonya & Dell Curry Root For in Blazers-Warriors Series?

Sonya and Dell Curry, the parents of Steph and Seth Curry, have a decision to make for the Western Conference Finals. The couple has been splitting time between Warriors and Blazers games during the playoffs. As fate would have it, their sons are squaring off for a trip to the NBA finals, causing many fans to wonder who they will be rooting for during the series.

Dell and Sonya have a plan and it involves flipping a coin. The plan is for the dad to wear one team and the mom to wear the other squad. Who wears what will depend on who wins the coin toss.

“Well, we have to flip to see who flips first,” Steph and Seth’s dad, Dell told NBA.com. “There’s going to be a lot of coin flipping going on.”

If they are rooting for one son over the other, Sonya and Dell are not letting anyone know.

“It would be great for Seth to get a ring, but we can’t root for one son over the other,” Dell noted to NBA.com. “We’re just going to let it play out and have fun watching them both play.”

Sonya admits that they are going to win whether the Blazers or Warriors advance in the playoffs.

“It’s going to be so much fun,” Steph and Seth’s mom Sonya said, per NBC Sports. “It is. From our end, to see both of our sons to compete at this level and for the goal to be a championship is such a blessing. We never could imagine this. One of them might go home. But we’re going to the championship!…It’s fun. It is really. I actually look forward to watching Seth and doing that. I want him to steal the ball and want him to shoot over Stephen and all that good stuff. I want him to have his moments, too.”

Seth Curry Is Looking for His 1st NBA Title

The Curry family have become regulars at Warriors games, but their presence at Blazers games is new. Portland marks the sixth team that Seth has played for and the Blazers deep playoff run has caused the Curry parents to split time at games.

Sonya and Dell were almost headed to two Game 7’s on Mother’s Day before the Warriors were able to close out the Rockets in six games. Seth admits it is going to be fun playing in the Western Conference Finals after watching his brother in the series throughout this career.

“So many years I’ve watched Steph play in the Western Conference final, the NBA Finals, being in the crowd,” Seth told NBA.com. “It’s going to be fun to be out there on the court, competing, to get to that final. It’s a dream come true for us, but our families are going to have a lot of fun as well.”