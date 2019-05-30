Steph Curry’s Wife, Ayesha Curry, Gives Family a Shoutout

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, praised the couple’s family after a difficult Western Conference Finals where her husband had to square off with his brother, Seth Curry. Ayesha took to Instagram to post a photo of the entire Curry family after the Warriors clinched their fifth straight NBA finals appearance. Steph’s wife noted she was “infinitely proud’ of the family for how they handled the series.

“Infinitely proud of these guys. Gods grace and mercy continues to cover our family and we are so grateful. Not about wins and losses, it’s all about family. Moments like this simply put it all into perspective. ‘But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.’ – Matthew 6:33,” Ayesha posted.

It has been a challenging month for Ayesha, who received criticism after her interview with Jada Pickett-Smith on Red Table Talk. Ayesha was part of a panel along with Steph’s sister (Sydel Curry) and mother (Sonya Curry). Steph’s wife voiced her concerns with women “lurking” around her husband and also admitted she has insecurities at her perceived lack of male attention when compared to Steph as a pro athlete.

“I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention. So then I begin to internalize it and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’” Ayesha noted, per SF Gate. “I don’t want it, but it would be nice to know that someone’s looking.”

Steph Curry Defended His Wife After Ayesha Curry Received Criticism

While Ayesha received some criticism for her comments, there were others that came to her defense including her husband. After the interview went viral, Steph posted a message about his wife on an Instagram Story.

“Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there- not being afraid of the potential bull s#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you. Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you,” Steph posted on his Instagram story,” Steph noted on Instagram.

Ayesha Shot Down a Fan’s Question About a Potential Pregnancy

After a fan unwisely asked Ayesha on Instagram if she was pregnant, she took the comment in stride choosing to take the high road. Moms.com detailed the disturbing exchange as the person even questioned her son’s weight.

For some reason, one of Ayesha’s followers asked if she was pregnant again in the comment section, prompting the cookbook author to reply, “absolutely not LOL. My 30lb son is just breaking my back in every Photo.” As if it weren’t bad enough that someone asked a 10-month postpartum woman if she was pregnant again, other commenters then began to comment on baby Canon’s weight!… “Maybe portion-control his food a bit,” wrote one fan in a since-deleted comment. That was simply too far for Curry who replied writing, “excuse you? No. Just no.”

Ayesha and Steph are the proud parents of three children: Riley, Ryan and Canon. The couple welcomed their son, Canon, to the world on July 2, 2018.