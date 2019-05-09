WATCH: Steve Kerr Drops F-Bombs After Warriors Game 5 Win

There’s no way around it: the Golden State Warriors gut out a very impressive 104-99 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

With his team pushing ahead in the fourth quarter despite the loss of Kevin Durant (right calf strain), head coach Steve Kerr was understandably impressed with the latest step towards an all-time NBA dynasty.

He slipped in a couple f-bombs in the postgame press conference to show his appreciation.

WARNING: There is language in the following video that is NSFW.

Steve Kerr quoting Liverpool manager yesterday soccer win relating to #Warriors tonight “Our guys are f—-ing Giants.” “Sorry mom.” pic.twitter.com/JNYPotqYeS — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 9, 2019

“If Kevin is out, what you saw in the 4th quarter is what you’re going to have to see going forward,” Kerr said to reporters. “We’re going to have to find a way. I don’t know if you’re a soccer fan, but Liverpool yesterday came out with one of the great wins in soccer history. After the match, their manager Jurgen Klopp said…’Our boys are f-ing giants.'”

“I know how he feels,” he continued. “I apologize to my mom, who is probably watching, but our guys are f-ing giants, because that was an unbelievable victory.”

Other than that, he has not given an injury update regarding Durant’s status for the rest of the series. He mentioned that he was assured that it was indeed a calf strain and not an Achilles injury.

Steve Kerr on KD: "I was assured that it's a calf strain and not the Achilles." pic.twitter.com/JjCVs06rL7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2019

Stay tuned for more from the Game 5 win at Oracle Arena.