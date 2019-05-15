Suns Mock Draft 2019: Lottery Results & Predictions for Each Pick

For the fourth straight year, the Phoenix Suns as a whole declined while shining star Devin Booker improved. Booker had some help in the form of rookie Deandre Ayton, who looks to be a promising franchise cornerstone, but need more help in order to finally start trending back upwards in a loaded Western Conference.

Unfortunately, the Lottery Gods did not smile on Phoenix for the second straight year and they are stuck missing out on the Zion Williamson sweepstakes. Landing the sixth pick in the draft, the Suns still have the opportunity to add another crucial piece to their young and talented core.

Phoenix Suns First-Round Mock Draft Pick: Ja Morant (Trade)

Despite not winning the NBA Draft Lottery, not all is lost for Phoenix. The Suns are in desperate need of a point guard and as a result, have a clear cut choice on the board in Ja Morant. While they own the sixth overall pick, they will likely look to be aggressive as Morant would slot in well alongside Booker. Look for the Suns to make a potential trade up to snag Morant, who will likely go second off the board.

Morant is capable of being the primary ball-handler, allowing Booker to return to his natural role of off-ball scorer. Morant’s passing vision and playmaking should also come in handy with the continued growth of big man Deandre Ayton, who will have two talented guards to play off. Although the defensive pairing of Booker and Morant might leave a bit to be desired, the two should pack enough of an offensive punch (once Morant develops a bit more) to offset their defensive deficiencies.

Phoenix Suns First-Round Mock Draft Pick: Kevin Porter

Picking second in the second round, the Suns have the opportunity to add another quality piece to their young roster. Especially considering the uncertainty surrounding forward Josh Jackson, the Suns might look to add a wing player in the second round to help bolster their depth on that front. They have Mikal Bridges, who looks to be a useful piece moving forward, but need additional help as Bridges doesn’t look ready JUST yet to step into a full-fledged 30 minute per game role.

One possible name thrown around is USC forward Kevin Porter. Mainly slipping on draft boards due to some character concerns, there isn’t any doubting Porter’s raw talent. A wing player with solid size, Porter can play either the two or three and offers plus three-point shooting along with excellent shot creating abilities. He has the tools to be a great defender and could help take the scoring load off Booker’s shoulders a bit in theory.