Tiger Woods to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods on Monday, May 6 in the White House Rose Garden. The event will be invitation only and covered by the press. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 2, 2019

Tiger Woods and Trump, Just Friends

Donald Trump and Tiger Woods have played golf together on numerous occasions and have mutual respect for one another. Woods was asked about his relationship with Donald Trump following his final round at the Northern Trust in August 2018. “Well, I’ve known Donald for a number of years,” Woods said. “We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.” When Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter John Branch of the New York Times grilled Woods over President Trump’s immigration policies, he shied away from the issue, “”He’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

John Branch then asked Tiger if he had a comment on race relations in America. He responded with, “No. I just finished 72 holes and I’m really hungry.”

Tiger Woods received a lot of criticism for his comments. Donald Trump praised Tiger on Twitter for supporting him.

The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game – he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Continued Praise

Donald Trump also congratulated Tiger on his recent Masters win. Sending several tweets during the final round in support of the golfer. Tiger Woods won his 5th Masters championship on April 13, 2018 at the 43 years old. He was the second oldest golfer behind Arnold Palmer to win the Masters tournament.

Watching final hole of @TheMasters. @TigerWoods is looking GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Tiger has never commented on the President’s policies or his viewpoint on the hot button issues. He’s continued to assert that he and Donald Trump are just friends who enjoy golfing together. Throughout his career, Woods has never been known to take a hard political stance on anything publicly. Choosing to remain above the fray and focus on golf.