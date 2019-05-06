Tiger Woods’ Schedule 2019: When Is His Next Tournament?

Tiger Woods next tournament on the schedule is the PGA Championship from May 16-19. The PGA announced Woods will be paired with Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari when the tournament begins on Thursday, May 16. The official tee times will be announced on Friday, May 10.

The PGA Championship is currently the only upcoming tournament listed on Woods’ official schedule. Although nothing is official, it is a safe assumption that Woods wants to compete at the U.S. Open beginning on June 13th as long as his health permits. This year, the tournament will be held at Pebble Beach. Woods also announced on Twitter that he plans to play in the inaugural ZOZO Championship in Japan this October.

“I’m excited to play in the inaugural ZOZO Championship in October, and return to Japan, one of my favorite countries. It’s going to be a fun fall,” Woods tweeted.

With Woods recent Masters victory, the PGA Championship is a highly anticipated event as it looks like it will be Woods’ first tournament since Augusta. Woods’ massive private yacht is already docked in New York in preparation for the tournament.

Tiger Woods Yacht, Privacy, Is Docked in Oyster Bay, New York in Preparation for the PGA Championship

According to Golf Channel, Woods yacht, Privacy, is already docked at Oyster Bay, New York. Woods plans to stay on the yacht during the PGA Championship and its Oyster Bay location is about 13 miles from Bethpage Black where the tournament will be held. Here is an overview of Woods’ premium yacht, per Golf Channel.

The 155-foot yacht is about 6,500 square feet and can sleep 10 guests in five state rooms in addition to four cabins that house ship’s the nine crew members. It also features a fully-equipped gym (obviously), three-person elevator, large jacuzzi, bar, scuba station and has room to carry three Sea-Doos, two ocean kayaks and two Vespa scooters. The vessel reportedly costs $2 million dollars a year to operate.

Woods Will be Honored at the White House With the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Woods may not be competing this week, but he will head to the White House on Monday, May 6th. President Donald Trump announced after the Masters that Woods would be invited to the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump tweeted after Woods’ victory.

What is the Presidential Medal of Freedom? CNN detailed what the award is and who has been recognized in the past.