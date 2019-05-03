WATCH: Tom Brady Trashes Matt Damon’s Home on Jimmy Kimmel

T

om Brady, the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the New England Patriots, tested out his comedy chops in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, helping the host to escalate his fake feud with Matt Damon.

After chatting with Brady for a while about life and football, Kimmel asks the living legend to show off few throws. But of course, they can’t do it in the studio, so they take it outside, and eventually to 223 Liberache Lane — aka, Matt Damon’s house, unbeknownst to Brady.

It turns out that even at 41-years old, Brady can still hit his spot, firing a rocket through the upstairs window at Kimmel’s request.

“Oh my gosh, do you live here?” feigns Kimmel as a raging Matt Damon emerges from his home.

But the Jason Bourne actor, who is a huge Patriots fan in real life, softens when he learns that it was Brady who did the damage. “It’s great to meet you. I’m your number-one fan. I’m Matt Damon.”

“I’m sorry Pat,” Brady deadpans before Kimmel corrects him.

The pair then rush to take off in a cab while Damon excitedly sprints inside to show the quarterback his “Tom Brady body pillow.”

Brady played along while tweeting about unknowingly being dragged into the fued last night.

Brady Happy to Let Gisele Bring Home the Bacon

Comedy aside, Brady opened up to Kimmel about his relatively modest salary. According to Spotrac, he was the 12th-highest paid player in the NFL last year with a cap hit of $22 million, behind lesser talents like Kirk Cousins and Joe Flacco.

There’s no question that the three-time league MVP and four-time Super Bowl MVP could be squeezing the Patriots for more cash if he wanted.

“Shouldn’t you be the highest paid guy?” asks Kimmel.

“I’ve always felt for me and my life, winning has been a priority, and my wife makes a lot of money. I’m a little smarter than you think,” laughs Brady.

In 2016, wife Gisele Bundchen was the highest-paid model in the world, taking home $44 million per year, or about $128,000 per day.

“It’s the salary cap, Brady points out. “You can only spend so much, and the more that one guy gets, it’s less for others. And I think from a competitive standpoint, I want a lot of great players around me.”

Greedy Brady Wants More Rings

The 🐐 @TomBrady preparing for another season! It's always an honor to see him work!#OnlyAtUCLA pic.twitter.com/o34AncMWGQ — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) May 1, 2019

Despite brandishing six Super Bowl rings, the California-raised Brady has been hard at work all offseason as he looks to add a seventh to the collection. The season is still four months away, but he was spotted at the UCLA campus working out with some of his receivers earlier this week.

He insists that, even at 41, he’s not just trying to maintain; he’s trying to get better.