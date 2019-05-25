Trevor Story Becomes Fastest Shortstop to 100 Home Runs

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story may not yet have Baseball Hall of Fame credentials in his career game log, but he is in the Major League Baseball record books for another accolade.

The latest high point in Story’s story came on Friday night in a home game against the Baltimore Orioles. Story hit a two-run shot off a slider by Baltimore reliever Shawn Armstrong in the bottom of the seventh inning. That home run was the 100th of Story’s career, setting a new record for shortstops reaching the threshold in the fewest number of games played. Story puts himself in an elite company by breaking the record in 448 games.

The record formerly belonged to Alex Rodriguez, who reached no. 100 in 470 games. Before that, Nomar Garciaparra hit 100 in 491 games. Hall of Fame member Ernie Banks was the previous benchmark owner at 500 games. Story’s 448 games to 100 home runs put him in the top 25 of fastest players to the accolade of any position.

Story would start working on his next 100 almost immediately, hitting a walk-off two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth to give Colorado an 8-6 win. It’s his 12th career multi-homer game, which sets a new Rockies record. The record previously belonged to current New York Yankees infielder Troy Tulowitzki. Friday night isn’t the first time that Story has broken a record for his position either.

Story made his major-league debut with the Rockies in the 2016 season and set a new record for rookie shortstops with 27 home runs that year. Story burst onto the scene, smacking seven out of the park in his first six big-league contests. The figure of 27 as a rookie could have been even higher if not for Story missing the season’s final two months with a thumb injury.

It seemed opposing pitchers began to figure him out in his second season as his batting average decreased from .272 as a rookie to .239 and he led all of MLB in strikeouts with 191. While he did drive in 10 more runs in his first full season than he did a rookie, he hit three fewer home runs. Story would make adjustments in the following offseason and it showed.

In 2018 Story won his first Silver Slugger award and was named an All-Star for the first time. He was also eighth in the voting for the National League MVP. Story raised his batting average to a career-high .291 and set new career marks for home runs (37), runs batted in (108), hits (174), doubles (42), triples (six) and also became a serious threat on the base paths with 27 steals.

Through 49 games this season Story is on pace to set new highs in hits, steals and walks. With 113 games left on Colorado’s regular-season schedule, he has 55 hits, eight steals and 18 walks. Story’s strikeouts are up again as well, however, as he currently sits at 57, on pace to potentially break the 200-strikeout mark.

The 26-year-old Irving, Texas native may have his story end in the Baseball Hall of Fame yet if he can continue to hit home runs and win awards. Friday night was a step in that direction.