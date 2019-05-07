Warriors Playoff Schedule: Next Game vs. Rockets & Conference Finals

Through the first four games, the second-round NBA playoff matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets has lived up to the hype. While the Warriors were excellent on their home floor, the Rockets made sure they didn’t let the series end in Houston. Now, the two teams continue their star-studded matchup in a push to make the Western Conference Finals.

With the series heading back to Golden State, we’re going to take a look at the remaining playoff schedule for the Warriors in the conference semifinals. From there, it’s never too early to look ahead and get an idea of what lies ahead in a possible matchup next round, including the tentative dates and times.

To start, here’s a look at the Warriors schedule for the rest of the second round against the Rockets.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets Playoff Schedule

*Note: All schedule information courtesy of Sports Media Watch. Any times or dates which have not yet been updated will be revealed in the near future, as they may depend on the outcome of other playoff matchups.

Wednesday, May 8

Game 5: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, May 10

*Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets Time TBD (ESPN)

Sunday, May 12

*Game 7: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors Time TBD (ABC or TNT)

*If necessary

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Golden State Warriors Playoffs: Western Conference Finals Schedule

As we know, the Warriors have work left to do in order to secure a spot in the Western Conference Finals. Regardless, the winner of their series against the Rockets will proceed to meet either the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets or No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers, depending on how that series plays out.

While the Western Conference Finals dates and times are set, they could still change prior to the action getting underway. The tentative schedule has been released by Sports Media Watch. Based on how the two Western Conference matchups have gone, there’s a decent chance at least one of the two series could wind up going to seven games. In turn, this would make the projected May 14 start date a likely outcome.

Tuesday, May 14: Game 1 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Thursday, May 16: Game 2 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, May 18: Game 3 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, May 20: Game 4 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*Wednesday, May 22: Game 5 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*Friday, May 24: Game 6 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*Sunday, May 26: Game 7 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*If necessary

If the semifinal matchup out West was moved up it would either be to Sunday, May 12 or Monday, May 13, depending on when the rest of the action wraps up.

READ NEXT: NBA Finals Schedule 2019: Dates, Times & Championship Predictions