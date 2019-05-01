Warriors vs. Rockets Game 3: Betting Line, Predictions & Pick

After another exciting installment in the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets Western Conference Semifinal showdown, the series heads to Houston for game three. Behind a well-rounded performance from the entire Warriors starting lineup, Golden State had yet another strong performance against the Rockets, who had a big night from James Harden. After a tightly contested first two games, we turn our attention to the betting line for game three.

Check out below for the latest betting lines along with predictions and a pick for the Warriors vs. Rockets game three.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Game 3 Western Conference Semifinals

Toyota Center, Houston – Saturday May, 4th at 8:30 pm ET

Spread: TBA

Moneyline: TBA

Point Total: TBA

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Game 3 Prediction & Pick

If the Rockets want to have any chance to keep pace with the Warriors, they need continued strong performances from both James Harden and Chris Paul. While that may sound cliche saying they need their best players to perform well, the Warriors are simply too deep for either of the Rockets’ stars to have an off night. Loaded with some of the NBA’s best shooters in history, including a pair of MVPs, the Warriors can afford for Durant or Curry to have an off night as they have more than enough scoring options to put up absurd amounts of points.

The Rockets are built as essentially complimentary pieces surrounding James and Harden, making their success crucial to the play of everyone else around them. Especially if Harden, who has taken his iso-heavy game to new levels, has a cold night, the Rockets are in serious trouble. Big man Clint Capela is a fantastic option down low but isn’t able to create for himself and mostly impacts the game on defense and the glass. When Harden and Paul are cooking, Capela’s rolls to the rim make for a “pick your poison” scenario against most teams. However, if Harden or Paul is off, teams can divert a bit more attention towards stopping Capela’s easy rolls to the rim and force Harden and Paul into lower percentage looks.

Simply based on the facts that the Rockets cannot afford to lose a home game to the Warriors and the Toyota Center should be rocking, so expect the Rockets to pull out a close win over the Warriors. Back at home, Harden and Paul should be expected to have monster nights. The Warriors are too good to get blown out, unless they decide to mentally check out, so look for Golden State to keep things close. At the end of the day though, look for Harden to have a big game and send a message to Golden State.

Prediction: Rockets 124 – Warriors 118

Pick: TBA