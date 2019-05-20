Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Game 4 Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Golden State Warriors look to secure their fifth straight NBA Finals appearance when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night.

Monday, May 20 at 9:00 PM ET

Moda Center

Coverage: ESPN

Golden State Warriors (-3.5 at -115) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Over/Under: 220 at -110

Draymond Green Sparks Epic Comeback

Draymond has been dissecting the Blazers. 12 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST | 3 BLK

16 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST | 5 BLK

20 PTS | 13 REB | 12 AST | 4 STL Engine. pic.twitter.com/4RXLt5HTvB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2019

While the Trail Blazers owned the first half, building a 66-53 lead, they were no match for the Warriors in the second, getting outscored 57-33 to lose 110-99. Stephen Curry scored 36 points and Draymond Green had a triple-double of 20 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists to give the Warriors a 3-0 series lead.

Curry is the first Warriors player with 35 points or more in the first three games of any series and Green now has seven playoff triple-doubles. The Warriors improved to 30-1 in the last 31 games when Stephen Curry plays and Kevin Durant sits.

Here is the play where Damian Lillard sustained the reported rib injury pic.twitter.com/mwiwWg6oSX — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) May 19, 2019

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 23 points but he was just 7-for-20 from the field and 2-for-10 from 3-point range and Damian Lillard had 19 points on a poor 5 of 18 shooting. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Lillard has separated ribs and is playing through his injury. The star guard suffered the injury in Game 2, when Kevon Looney landed on him during a battle for a loose ball.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers Trends and Prediction

The Over is:

19-7 in Golden State’s last 26 games against a team with a winning straight up record

6-2-1 in Golden State’s last nine games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game

19-6-1 in Portland’s last 26 home games

22-8 in Portland’s last 30 games following a double-digit loss at home

21-8 in Portland’s last 29 home games against a team with a road winning percentage above .600

26-10-2 in Portland’s last 38 games playing on one day of rest

12-5 in Portland’s last 17 games following a straight up loss

20-9 in Portland’s last 29 games against a team with a winning straight up record

11-3 in the last 14 meetings in Portland

20-9 in the last 29 meetings

The Trail Blazers were just 20-for-33 at the charity stripe and they won’t avoid a sweep if they have another poor free-throw shooting display. Damian Lillard is playing hurt but he has to be much better or this series will end on Monday. Lillard and McCollum combined for 42 points on 12 of 38 shooting (31.6 percent) and 5 of 19 from beyond the arc (26.3 percent).

You won’t beat the Warriors with an effort like that but these are two proud players who will not let their team go down without putting up a fight. Lillard and McCollum will have a much better showing and with Iguodala (plus-1.7 Defensive Box Plus/Minus) possibly out because of a sore lower leg, there will be more points scored.

Pick: Over 220

