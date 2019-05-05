Wells Fargo Championship Purse 2019: How Much Will Winner Make?

The 2019 Wells Fargo Championship is entering its final day with a 3-way tie and several other players within striking distance. Jason Dufner, Max Homa and Joel Dahmen are all tied at 11-under par, while Pat Perez is a stroke back.

Big moneymakers on the Tour are lurking just behind. Rory McIlroy is 9-under par, while Justine Rose is just a stroke behind that. For relative underdogs in Homa and Dahmen, a big paycheck is on the way with one more solid day at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

Here’s a quick look at the $7.9 million purse and how it could get divided.

Wells Fargo Championship Purse 2019 & Prize Winnings

Max Homa grabs that SOLO lead back.pic.twitter.com/cJquZqnfLx — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) May 4, 2019

According to the Golf News Network, this is how the prize money will be divided amongst the top-10 finishers.

1. $1,422,000

2. $853,200

3. $537,200

4. $379,200

5. $316,000

6. $284,400

7. $264,650

8. $244,900

9. $229,100

10. $213,300

Per Sporting News, this $7.9 million is $200,000 higher than last year. Jason Day won $1.386 million at Wells Fargo in 2018.

Dahmen, and especially Homa, haven’t seen payouts this big so far in their careers. Since the former turned pro in 2010, he has raked in $2.76 million, with his best finish coming last year at the John Deere Classic (tied for 2nd).

Homa, meanwhile, has yet to eclipse a million dollars since he turned pro in 2013 when the former national champ at Cal qualified for the U.S. Open. He compiled $373,284 in 2018.

Compared to Dufner, McIlroy and Rose, both of these career earnings are chump change. Dufner has collected over $26 million, McIlroy over $45 million and Rose over $51 million.