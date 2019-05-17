WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Matches & Predictions

WWE has gotten real friendly with their fanbase in Saudi Arabia lately.

Back in 2018, Vince and his sports entertainment enterprise made the trek to the Middle East for the Greatest Royal Rumble. Following that event, WWE returned to Saudi Arabia for the follow-up show dubbed Crown Jewel. The third middle eastern wrestling supercard from the company has been announced and been christened Super ShowDown. Airing on Friday, June 7, this event will feature a massive 50-man battle royal and two major bouts featuring modern-day wrestling legends – Triple H vs. Randy Orton and Goldberg vs. The Undertaker. Along with those bouts, Saudi Arabian fans will be treated to a host of other marquee bouts.

Let’s take an extended look at WWE Super ShowDown and predict the results of every announced matchup.

Triple H vs. Randy Orton

Predictions & Winner: For such a major WWE card in Saudi Arabia, a matchup such as this one makes all the sense in the world. You have the legendary Triple H locking up with his former Evolution stablemate and one of his fiercest rivals in Randy Orton. You can even look at this matchup as a bit of WWE brand warfare, with HHH representing Raw and Orton going to bat for SmackDown Live. But here’s the thing, though – both men don’t have the best in-ring chemistry.

As a longtime fan, I’ve sat through plenty of bouts between the two ever since their rivalry kicked off in 2004. And to be quite honest, both men’s stylings don’t really mesh well with each other. HHH and Orton both stick to a slow, methodical style that’s better paired against a competitor who sticks to a high-flying style. Watching both Superstars compete in the ring lead to disappointing results on multiple occasions, especially during their main event snoozefest at WrestleMania 25. I’m not looking forward to this matchup at all. As for the winner, I can see HHH picking up the big win. He already defeated Batista at ‘Mania 35, so I’m guessing his crusade against his Evolution brethren will continue with a victory over Orton.

Goldberg vs. The Undertaker

Predictions & Winner: If this fantasy match was announced 10 or even 20 years ago, wrestling fans’ collective heads would have exploded. A Goldberg in his prime getting pitted against a spry “Deadman” would have made for an incredible WrestleMania moment. But the reality of this matchup taking place in 2019 is harsh. Goldberg simply can’t go for an extended period anymore – he’s best utilized during wild sprints that go no longer than five minutes or more.

And anyone who’s watched The Undertaker’s matches since his bout against Roman Reigns knows that he’s lost a step or two. I say all that to say this – don’t expect this match to go too long, folks. I’m expecting this one to wrap up by the five minute mark. ‘Taker will get a few licks in here and there, but he’ll ultimately fall to Goldberg’s signature Spear/Jackhammer combo. ‘Taker’s 1-1 as far as recent wrestling shows in Saudi Arabia goes. He can afford to take another loss, especially to someone with the stature of Goldberg.