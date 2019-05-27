Tatiana Biskupicová, Zdeno Chara’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara’s wife, Tatiana Biskupicova, will be cheering him on as he plays in the Stanley Cup finals. Biskupicova, 41, was born in Tencin, Slovakia. She moved to Canada and worked as an economics engineer before becoming a financial planner.

Chara met his wife while he was playing for the Islanders. The couple dated for nearly a decade before they decided to take their relationship to the next step. They tied the knot in 2007 and have since started a family.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Has Worked as a Financial Planner for TD Bank

Being a wife and a mom comes first for Mrs. Chara, but she has also spent some time in the workforce as well. Tatiana worked as a financial planner for TD Bank when she lived in Ottawa with her now-husband.

Tatiana’s knowledge when it comes to finance actually inspired Chara to get his degree. According to Boston.com, he enrolled at Algonquin in 2001 and earned his degree in financial planning four years later.

“I didn’t want to do it to impress somebody. I wanted to do it for my own knowledge. I wanted to know what was going on, what was happening, how the system works,” Chara explained.

2. She Married Chara in Slovakia in 2007

Tatiana and her husband exchanged vows in Slovakia in 2007. The wedding was kept fairly private and details have not been shared on the internet.

Despite keeping a low profile, Chara isn’t shy when it comes to sharing pictures on his wife on social media. In fact, he wrote a beautiful tribute to Tatiana in the caption of an Instagram photo last year.

“Tanicka, you are so beautiful to me. I am lucky to have you in my life. A loving and caring person always here to help and support. One life, one family, one journey. Three beautiful children. You are leading us every day. You are our best friend,” Chara wrote.

3. She Has 3 Children With Chara

The Chara family is very busy these days, with three school-aged kids going in every which direction. The couple shares daughter Elliz and twin sons, Zack and Ben.

Becoming a parent has completely transformed the lives of Tatiana and Zdeno. The Bruins captain expressed such in a sweet Instagram post last year.

“Children are very precious and beautiful small human beings. They are so soft and yet so tough. As parents, they makes (sic) us the happiest in the world and if something happens, most scared as well. So pure and honest that one asks how hard it is to sustain these qualities for a lifetime. So much is judged and measured by how much money we make and how rich we get. Let’s not educate our children to be rich. Let’s teach them how to be happy. So when they grow up they will know the true value of things and not the price,” he wrote.

He shared another sweet post of his family on Thanksgiving. You can check that out here.

4. She Helps Keep Her Husband’s Diet in Check

Last year, Chara opened up about his new plant-based diet in an interview with the Boston Globe.

“In September, shortly upon his return from Slovakia, Chara adopted a plant-based diet. He no longer eats beef, chicken, pork, or dairy, the usual go-to sources of fat and protein for an NHLer. He sometimes eats salmon and eggs, but has otherwise gone vegetarian: fruit, quinoa, brown rice, beans, chickpeas, lentils, salad, avocados, nuts, and seeds. Chara likes Sweetgreen. He is a regular Whole Foods shopper,” the Boston Globe reported.

Chara’s wife does a great job of keeping him in check and making sure the whole family is eating healthy. In fact, he told the outlet that the Bruins’ travel crew actually got a recipe from Tatiana to serve the whole team.

5. She Doesn’t Have Social Media

Tatiana doesn’t appear to have any public-facing social media accounts. Interestingly, her husband only recently joined Instagram and Facebook. He posted his very first Instagram pic in January 2018.

“Hello Everyone, I would like to announce that I have decided to give social media a try by starting an Instagram @zeechara33 and Facebook account. At first, I wasn’t sure if I should, but then I thought how much I could help to spread the right message by honoring the important aspects of life. While social media may not be for everyone, I hope to use it as an asset to share useful information to benefit those interested. As a father, husband, captain and quite simply just a regular guy I will try to do my best to make sure that this is not about promoting myself, but rather about giving, sharing, motivating and helping people from all walks of life,” he captioned the photo.

For the time being, it looks like Tatiana is letting her husband handle the social media thing.