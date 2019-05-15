Zion Williamson Pelicans: Odds Anthony Davis Stays in New Orleans

Shockwaves are reverberating throughout the NBA after Tuesday night’s reveal that the New Orleans Pelicans get the rights to draft Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s draft. The franchise leapt over lottery favorites in the Knicks, Cavaliers and Suns to grab the top selection.

The future is now well-paved for new president David Griffin and head coach Alvin Gentry to team up Williamson with embattled center Anthony Davis. The star center demanded a trade to Los Angeles back in late January, but Tuesday’s stunning news may change his mind.

Odds have already been released about Davis’ future courtesy of BookMaker. Interestingly enough, the oddsmakers still favor Davis outside of Louisiana next season.

Anthony Davis Team Odds for 2019-20

Can New Orleans keep Anthony Davis with Zion Williamson? Think about this potential starting lineup: PG – Elfrid Payton (UFA)

SG – Jrue Holiday

SF – Zion Williamson

PF – Anthony Davis

PF – Julius Randle This would be wild. Just wild. — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) May 15, 2019

Boston Celtics +180 (9/5)

Los Angeles Lakers +200 (2/1)

New Orleans Pelicans +400 (4/1)

Philadelphia 76ers +1500 (15/1)

New York Knicks +1700 (17/1)

Field (any other team) +280 (14/5)

Two days ago, ESPN’s Bobby Marks made the case for Davis to Los Angeles. Per Yardbarker:

Marks believes getting past the constraints of the regular season could work in the Lakers’ favor as they no longer have to take on an unwanted contract such as Solomon Hill‘s to complete a deal. Marks suggests offering Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, this year’s lottery pick plus an unprotected first-rounder in 2021, and giving New Orleans a June 30 deadline to complete the deal so it will be resolved before free agency. Under that proposal, L.A. would use some of its cap space to absorb Davis’ salary, eliminating the opportunity to offer a max deal on the free-agent market, but the Lakers would get their second star and still have enough left over to chase second-tier free agents.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania interestingly states that the addition of Williamson actually makes it easier for the Pelicans to jettison Davis. That would mean the probable No. 1 pick would team up with Julius Randle (pretty good compromise if Davis is truly unhappy).

The New Orleans Pelicans are now set up to be Zion Williamson’s franchise to lift, and No. 1 pick could ease potential trade of Anthony Davis. His stance on a trade has not changed, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

A roster that consists of Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Julius Randle and Zion Williamson would be a young core for Griffin to build around for the future. Three of those players don’t have onerous contracts either (Randle being the exception), so a big-time free agent could be the next move.

The Pelicans weren’t in the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes, but a scoring guard like him or Kemba Walker would complement well with the facilitating Ball.