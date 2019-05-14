Zion Williamson’s Position & NBA Comparisons

Zion Williamson is a rare player causing many fans to wonder about his position when he reaches the NBA. There is little doubt Williamson will be able to play multiple positions and has the potential to guard spots one through five on defense. Williamson’s natural fit is at power forward, but with the way the NBA is changing he can also be a small-ball center on the right team.

Williamson can play on the perimeter thanks to his ball handling, but his shooting will need to improve if he is going to spend extended time at small forward. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony detailed why Williamson is such an appealing prospect.

Williamson emerged as both the best player in college basketball and the best long-term prospect in this draft class the moment he stepped on the court for Duke, making him the easy choice as the No. 1 pick. We’ve never seen a prospect quite like him in terms of his combination of productivity, athleticism, competitiveness, skill and feel for the game — not to mention the sheer star power he’ll bring to whatever NBA team is lucky enough to draft him.

Zion Williamson’s NBA Comparisons Include Charles Barkley & Larry Johnson

Williamson’s game has been compared to a wide array of NBA players, but none of the comparisons is a perfect fit. Larry Johnson could be viewed as Williamson’s floor if he does not reach the lofty expectations some have placed on him. Johnson represents a top player on a team who can make a few all-star appearances. Johnson had two seasons where he averaged more than 20 points. Johnson averaged 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 rebounds.

Barkley represents an entirely different tier of player as one of the best power forwards to ever play in the NBA. Williamson has the potential to be a tenacious rebounder just as Barkley was, but is much more athletic. Like Barkley, Williamson is a bit undersized for a big man, but this is becoming less important as the NBA game continues to shift towards the perimeter. Barkley has expressed some concern over how Williamson’s game translates to the NBA.

“I think the way the game is played now, he’s going to be chasing threes and fours (small forwards and power forwards) on the floor, it’s going to be difficult,” Barkley noted, per USA Today. “I’m smart enough to know as a basketball player, it would have been more difficult for me to defend threes and fours in today’s game, than just getting in the box and beating the hell out of each other. I don’t know if he’s going to be a three or a four, and that won’t be easy.”

Thanks to his athleticism, Shawn Kemp is another interesting comparison. Some younger fans may not realize just how explosive Kemp was with the Seattle Sonics. Blake Griffin is another name that has been mentioned as a comparison. This would not make Williamson a bust, but he would not live up to the once-a-decade NBA talent some believe Williamson to be.

Here is a look at Kemp’s highlights.

