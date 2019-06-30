Al Horford Celtics: Some NBA Execs Believe Boston Is ‘Mystery Team’ in Free Agency

Some NBA executives believe Al Horford’s “mystery team” in free agency is none other than the Boston Celtics, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. Welcome to the start of NBA crazy season, hoops fans.

“There are some league executives that believe the “mystery team” for Al Horford is…the Boston Celtics. But keeping Horford’s rights would require a number of complicated maneuvers, including a double sign-and-trade involving Kemba Walker and Terry Rozier. It wouldn’t be easy,” O’Connor tweeted.

Horford created waves when he declined his player option in excess of $30 million for next season. Soon, rumors began to emerge that there was a “mystery team” who had made a promise to Horford. Since then, there has been speculation about who Horford’s mystery team could be as the Pelicans, Kings and Mavericks are all teams mentioned as his potential destination heading into free agency.

Since Opting Out of His Celtics Contract, There Have Been Rumors That Al Horford Has a Mystery Team

The only way Horford’s return to the Celtics makes sense is if the big man had a change of heart after the Celtics were able to lure Kemba Walker to Boston. Hours before free agency started, the Kings were rumored to have a “massive offer” in place for Horford. The Athletic’s Sam Amick then reported that Horford is “likely heading elsewhere.”

“Despite the Kings’ significant interest in Al Horford and plans to make a massive offer, a source tells @TheAthletic that they are under the impression he’s likely heading elsewhere,” Amick tweeted.

Horford’s upcoming team visits are also a mystery. NBA writer Mark Murphy reported that Horford is not scheduled to meet with any teams at this point.

“Per source: For now, Al Horford has not scheduled any meetings with teams,” Murphy tweeted.

Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that Horford does have a meeting set up for the start of free agency. Himmelsbach also reported that Horford is expected to reach a decision by Tuesday.