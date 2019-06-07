Amanda Anisimova Boyfriend: Is Tennis Star Dating Mark Sverdlov?

Amanda Anisimova is the last American standing at the 2019 French Open, as the 17-year old ousted defending champion Simona Halep 6-2, 6-4 Thursday to reach the semifinals. The win was Anisimova’s first against a top-five player, and it secures her first trip to the semifinals at a major championship.

She will need to beat Australian Ashleigh Barty in order to punch a ticket into the finals. That match will be on Saturday at 5 a.m EST (Tennis Channel).

The 5-foot-11 blonde from Florida (though her parents Konstantin and Olga are originally from Russia) does not seem to be “officially” in a relationship with anyone, in particular. However, her Instagram shows her in many pictures with fellow tennis player Mark Sverdlov.

Is this a thing? Let’s take a look.

Are Amanda Anisimova & Mark Sverdlov Dating?

First, a little background on Sverdlov. He was a highly-sought after tennis recruit coming out of high school in Wellesley (Mass.). According to Tennis Recruiting Network, he was a 4-star out of five for the 2019 class.

He announced in Dec. 2018 that he would be attending and playing at Emory University in Atlanta (Ga.). Per his Instagram announcement:

So excited to announce that I’ve officially committed to play tennis at Emory University!! I’d like to thank everyone who helped me along the way❤️ Go Eagles!!🦅

Like Anisimova’s family, his comes from Eastern Europe. According to an article written about his hockey-playing brother Val, the Sverdlov’s come from Estonia.

With that said, he and Anisimova appear to just be friends. He posted a picture of them together on Instagram with the caption: “Gotta get her a mans, HMU for info👌🏼😉.”

It appears that they have known each other a long time. Back in 2009, before Amanda was even 10, the two ranked second at the USTA Florida Jr. State Doubles Championships in the Mixed 10-under division.

In addition, Tennis Industry stated that they trained together up until 2017 when she shifted her focus full-time to the WTA circuit. Basically, they seem to have a platonic relationship based pushing each other on the tennis court and hanging out off of it.

In addition, Sverdlov took a completely different girl to prom last month. At this point in her career, Anisimova seems to be completely focused on her tennis, which has her on the brink of her first Grand Slam title and biggest payday to date.