The Lakers made a monster splash before free agency by acquiring superstar forward Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. While the Lakers had to part with former second overall picks Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram – along with Josh Hart and three first rounders – in return they get one of the game’s most transcendent talents.

Anthony Davis Contract: How Much Does the Lakers’ Forward Make?

Next season, Anthony Davis is set to make $27,093,019. While he has a player option for $28,751,775 the next season, it has been already been confirmed by his agent that he will be declining the option and hitting free agency. By trading for Davis now, the Lakers obtain his Bird Rights and will be able to offer him considerably more money in free agency – and exceed the cap in order to do so.

This flexibility allows the Lakers to either go after another big fish this offseason – like Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, etc. – or simply sit back and see what the free agent market has to offer next season (if Durant potentially opts into the final year of his deal). The assets that went out will definitely be missed, don’t be surprised to see Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram turn into an elite pair of players. However, the price was necessary and if Davis is serious about sticking around LA for the long term, the move was one that was absolutely necessary to make.

How Do Anthony Davis and LeBron James Fit on the Lakers?

In short, the Anthony Davis and LeBron James fit together better than nearly anyone LeBron has played with before. While he has had a competent power forward in Kevin Love, he has never played alongside someone with the raw athleticism and skillset of Anthony Davis. With Davis’ ability to get out and run the floor, James should be able to find the streaking 6’11” Davis for a number of easy transition buckets.

The duo could be utterly devastating in the pick and roll as well as teams would need to essentially pick their poison between two of the best players in the NBA.

On defense, James, when engaged, is one of the best defenders on the planet. Davis has elite rim protecting abilities and despite losing an elite perimeter defender in Lonzo Ball, should be able to find themselves some competent help on that front in free agency.