Baker Mayfield, Mark Wahlberg Get in Crazy Training Session [WATCH]

Baker Mayfield knows no pain, no gain.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is taking his offseason preparation seriously and has been hitting the gym with noted workout warrior and actor Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg posted a video working out with Mayfield at F45 Training in Sherman Oaks, California on Tuesday.

Wahlberg has been a big supporter of Mayfield since he entered the league out of Oklahoma as the No. 1 overall pick. After Mayfield’s first preseason game in Cleveland, Wahlberg gave Mayfield a shoutout on social media, saying the team got a star.

The “Ted” actor also made a gutsy bet on the Browns to win over 5.5 games last season — coming off an 0-16 season. He said that he would cash in if Mayfield was at the helm, and was correct, as Cleveland won five of their final seven games with the rookie at QB.

However, Wahlberg — a noted Patriots fan — would have liked to see Mayfield land in New England.

“We’re gonna get Baker Mayfield to come be the quarterback after Brady retires,” Wahlberg said last year after the draft.

Seems farfetched, but maybe Marky Mark has some inside information.

Baker Mayfield has MVP Expectations

Wahlberg isn’t the only believer in Baker.

The latest bit of fuel for the ever-growing Cleveland hype-train comes from NFL.com’s Adam Schein, who put Mayfield high on his list of MVP candidates.

Mayfield is No. 3 on Schein’s list, behind only Phillips Rivers and reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes.