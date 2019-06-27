Baker Mayfield’s Fiancee Announces Quarterback’s Biggest Offseason Date

With Super Bowl aspirations, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns hope to end the NFL season with a new ring to put on their fingers.

However, the Browns’ second-year quarterback has another kind of ring firmly in his sights this offseason. Mayfield is set to marry his fiancee Emily Wilkinson in July.

Wilkinson posted about the wedding on Sunday, saying, “Two weeks from today, I’ll be waking up as your WIFE.” Turns out, Baker is quite the quarterback keeper.

Wilkinson has been counting down on her Instagram to the wedding day, which will undoubtedly host big NFL names from the Browns roster and around the league.

During a radio interview on Wednesday , Rashad Higgins said with Mayfield’s wedding coming up, several of the Browns will be in LA.

“He’s a vocal leader. He gets the team together at times,” Higgins said. “On the field, off the field, it really doesn’t matter.”

Mayfield locked Wilkinson up long-term last year, proposing to her and announcing it to the world in an Instagram post.

Wilkinson is also using the awareness around her wedding to the star quarterback to raise awareness for Vow, which she explained in a post.

As happy as my upcoming wedding makes me, I’m aware of the fact that not everyone gets the choice of who they marry. The Knot has launched a new partnership with VOW, a global initiative to end child marriage by 2030. You can help raise money by posting a Ring Finger Selfie today through October 11th with #VowForGirls. The Knot, Crate & Barrel and Malia Mills will donate a dollar, up to $35k, for every post. 12 million girls are married against their will before they reach 18. Child marriage happens around the world—even in the US—cutting across countries, cultures, religions and ethnicities. Child marriage is not a decision a girl gets to make.

The couple also attended the Kentucky derby earlier this offseason. They were among a NFL crowd at the “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports” that included fellow quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Baker Mayfield’s MVP Motivation with Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield is listed among the top 10 candidates to take home the NFL’s top honor, coming in at 25-1 in the latest odds released by Westgate SuperBook. The Browns’ second-year quarterback is tied with Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger and Falcons signal-caller Matt Ryan.

Mayfield is among four Browns listed with odds for the MVP, albeit he’s got the best chance by far. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive end Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb are all 100-1 to win the MVP.