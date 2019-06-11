WATCH: Bob Myers Tears Up During Kevin Durant Press Conference

"It's an Achilles injury. … He'll have an MRI tomorrow." Bob Myers holds back tears as he explains the magnitude of Kevin Durant's injury. pic.twitter.com/glQ6j5hATe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers was in tears as he gave a press conference on Kevin Durant’s injury following Game 5 of the NBA finals. Myers was visibly emotional as he fought back tears announcing that Durant had an Achilles injury. Myers defended Durant and his commitment to playing for his teammates.

“The people that questioned whether he wanted to get back and play were wrong,” Meyers said, per ESPN. “He’s one of the most misunderstood people. He’s a good teammate and I’m lucky to know him.”

Myers did not announce a timeline for Durant’s recovery noting that the team will conduct an MRI test on Tuesday morning. The Warriors president also noted that he did not believe anyone was to blame but took responsibility himself if there was someone at fault. Contrary to popular opinion, Durant sustained a separate injury from the initial calf strain.

“The initial injury was a calf injury,” Myers explained, per The Washington Post. “This is not a calf injury. I don’t know how they are related but this is a different injury.”

Myers defended the decision for Durant to play. While it appears Durant came back too soon, Meyers does not believe there was any negligence involved.

“The people who worked with him and cleared him are good people,” Myers explained, per Hoops Hype.

Hoops Hype’s Alex Kennedy reported that the there are reports that some within the Warriors organization doubted Durant’s injury and pressured the All-Star into playing.

“If it’s true that some within the Warriors’ organization doubted the seriousness of Kevin Durant’s injury, you have to wonder if that’s going to become an issue down the road. Players don’t like to be questioned about injuries or pressured to play when hurt. Ask Kawhi Leonard,” Kennedy tweeted.

During the ABC broadcast, Mark Jackson noted that Durant’s plan at the beginning of the NBA finals was to target a return to play in Game 5. It will be interesting to see if further details emerge on the process used to clear Durant.