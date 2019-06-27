Nuggets’ Bol Bol Gets High Praise from Analyst, Compared to Mavs’ Big Man

Bol Bol will is now a member of the Denver Nuggets.

The son of late NBA legend, Manute Bol, some experts forescated that the 7’2 Bol Bol could go drafted in the top 10.

Instead, the 19-year-old Sudan native out of Oregon fell to the second round and was selected No. 44 overall by the Denver Nuggets.

More specifically, the Nuggets acquired the draft rights to the center from the Miami Heat in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

“I just want to prove everyone wrong, and just come out and be the best player I can be,” Bol told ESPN.

“I think it’s good for me because I’ll be around very great players and a good staff.

“I think that will help develop me. That will better me. I think I can bring a lot to the team with the knowledge that they give me.”

Bol was measured in at 7’2″ 208lbs at the NBA Draft Combine. Bol has a 7’7″ wingspan, and his standing reach is a ridiculous 9’7.5″

“My game is pretty unique because for my size,” Bol said after being drafted.

“I can dribble pretty well, can shoot from anywhere pretty well, and my passing is pretty good. I can just do a lot of things that people my size can’t do.”

Cavs Nation noted that during the October 2017 USA Basketball Minicamp, Bol measured 226lbs, so his frame is capable of holding a bit more weight currently. His Sudanese bloodlines make for a wiry build, and the stress fracture in his foot that he suffered after just nine games in college calls into question his durability, which is the biggest concern surrounding Bol. For a player as tall and athletic as he is, foot injuries are a major worry.

Per Oregon Live:

Bol is long. He’s a great shooter for his size. He’s got good skills and a decent handle for a young big. He’s not at all strong. And defensively, he struggled with basic concepts, although the staff at UO will tell you they felt like they were going to break through.

People are fascinated by Bol. I checked in with Fox Sports analyst, Rashad Phillips to learn more about him.

Check out a snippet from our chat on the Scoop B Radio Podcast Below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Bol Bol is a freshman out of Oregon. A 7’2 Center I first met him, last year at a Roscoe chicken and waffles. I said: ‘Damn he is tall he doesn’t look 7’2 it’s because he is skinny.’ What do you like about him?

Rashad Phillips: Well, I think he has offensive ability and again you always have give the benefit of the doubt to kids that have fathers that played in the NBA because there is something in the bloodline that speaks basketball, something in that bloodline that speaks greatness. What I like about him is his ability to shoot at that size. But what concerns me is injuries. You can be too tall for basketball and I think Porzingis struggles with that the thing with being too tall, I think Bol Bol might be too tall. I didn’t say that about Tacko because Tacko play in the paint. Guys that’re 7’1 or 7’2 trying play on the perimeter and they’re attracted to being injured more. That’s the thing with Bol Bol, he’s a great offensive player but I just think that the injuries are a problem with me.