Cardinals Claim Former Browns OL Desmond Harrison

Desmond Harrison didn’t have to wait long to find a new home. Now he just has to find a flight that can get him there on time.

The Arizona Cardinals claimed Harrison off waivers on Thursday, one day after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

Harrison signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia last season. He started the first eight games at left tackle for the Browns before being replaced by Greg Robinson.

The #Browns informed former starting LT Desmond Harrison yesterday they were releasing him. My understanding is, he starting missing or being late to responsibilities. A player with a ton of talent who’ll now go on waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2019

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Harrison’s release comes after the Browns believed he had been missing and/or late for responsibilities.

Freddie Kitchens said the 25-year-old “missed a flight or something” and wasn’t at minicamp on Tuesday.

In his eight games, Harrison was called for holding five times and twice for a false start. According to profootballfocus.com, Harrison was the No. 63 ranked tackle in the NFL.

During his time in Cleveland, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Harrison showed he had the raw physical ability to hang in the NFL, but missing his flight was the last straw. He also carried a reputation for not putting the work or dedication into self-improvement — never a good sign, especially after losing a starting role.

Harrison bounced around the college ranks before ending up at West Georgia — a Division II program. He started at Contra Costa Community College, where he was named named to the All-American Community College First Team.

He then transferred to Texas, but what not “in the teams plans” after being suspended a total of three times.

Harrison lost his job when former head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley were let go. He was replaced by Robinson — the No. 2 overall pick in 2014 of the Rams.

Kitchens has been high on the new additions to the line, making Harrison disposable.

“I will say this about our offensive line: This may be the best group in this setting, the minicamp, tryout guys, free agent guys – this is the best offensive line I have ever been a part of,” Kitchens told C . “I have been in the league 13 years. I have never seen a group collectively this good.”

After Harrison was released, Browns legend Joe Thomas weighed in on the situation.

“1. Be On Time, 2. Pay Attention, 3. Work Hard,” Thomas wrote on Twitter.“Those three things are universal to successful people in any business, but there’s a reason “Be On Time” is first, because if you can’t do that, none of the other stuff matters.”

Cardinals mandatory minicamp begins Tuesday.