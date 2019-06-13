Baker Mayfield Approached by Browns Teammates After Duke Johnson Comments [REPORT]

Baker Mayfield didn’t hold back when asked about Duke Johnson Jr.’s trade request at Cleveland Browns minicamp, and it turns out some of his veteran teammates took issue with what the second-year quarterback said.

Mayfield ripped Johnson when asked about if it effects the locker room.

“It’s not awkward. It’s self-inflicted,” Mayfield said. “I hope he does his job. “If someone wants to be here, they’ll be here,” Mayfield added. “You got guys in our locker room that are dying to get playing time and dying to be here. Duke has been here for years but it’s about what are you doing right now. “You got guys in our locker room that are dying to get playing time and dying to be here. Duke has been here for years but it’s about what are you doing right now.”

Michael Silver of Sports Illustrated reported that Mayfield’s comments didn’t sit well with veterans in the locker room.

“According to multiple sources, several veteran Browns players approached Baker Mayfield in the locker room after the young QB’s critical comments about RB Duke Johnson to register their displeasure, and they hashed out their differences,” Silver reported.

Johnson requested the trade after Kareem Hunt was picked up in the offseason, seeing his role in the offensive shrinking to an insignificant size. He stood by the request when mandatory minicamp opened this week.

Johnson had 47 receptions for 429 yards and three touchdowns last season. While he does most of his damage in the passing game, Johnson added 40 carries for 201 yards on the ground. His number of carries and catches were career lows.

He’s also one of the most veteran Browns on the roster, having survived the dreaded 0-16 season.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens also had a harsh take on the running back’s request out of town and has repeatedly stated he will have a role in the offense.

“He wants to be traded,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said via Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network. “I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter. He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown he’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”