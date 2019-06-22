Browns’ Star Myles Garrett Has Deep Dinosaur Knowledge [WATCH]

There’s a reason Myles Garrett’s Twitter handle is “Jurassic Myles.”

The star defensive end for the Cleveland Browns loves his dinosaurs and took a moment at Jarvis Landry’s celebrity softball game to drop some of his knowledge on the fans in attendance.

Garrett played “Dinosaur Trivia” with three fans and it wasn’t even a fight. Garrett went a swift 4-4, dropping some deep dino cuts. The trio might as well have been trying to pass block the former No. 1 overall pick.

Swept the #dawgpound in dinosaur trivia! Who up next 😤 pic.twitter.com/I5NL6pjNfQ — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) June 16, 2019

Myles Garrett Is a Dinosaur Expert

Garrett’s love for dinosaurs goes back to his childhood. He has said Jurassic Park was the first movie he remembers watching and his affinity for the extinct creatures grew from there.

He even did an interview with My Aggie Nation in college where he broke down his favorite dinosaurs. He noted that he models his game after a velociraptor and the triceratops has “great defense.” His favorite dinosaur is the spinosaurus, which is the largest carnivorous dinosaur to ever live.

But Garrett is not just a dinosaur fan — he’s a borderline expert. In a piece by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark, a paleontologist spoke of his relationship with the Browns defensive end and how impressed he was with Garrett’s deep knowledge.

“The main thing that’s stood out to me is that Myles has a genuine interest and fascination with paleontology. He’s not simply a dinosaur fanboy, but somebody who understands what the science is about and why it’s important,” says Dean Lomax, a paleontologist at the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Manchester in England.

Myles Garrett Primed For Another Big Season With Browns

Garrett heads into 2019 coming off of his first Pro Bowl season. Garrett notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, earning him a second-team All-Pro nod.

With the addition of defensive end Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson alongside Garrett on the defensive line, the Texas A&M product could be in for another massive season.

“To a man, you can ask those guys. I expect our defensive line to be the strength of our football team,” Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “Nobody wants to talk about them, but I expect them to be the strength of our team”

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Pays Up On Bet With Saquon Barkley [LOOK]

Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!