Odell Beckham Jr. Channels Terrell Owens to Praise Baker Mayfield

Odell Beckham Jr.’s feelings about his new quarterback with the Cleveland Browns have quickly become very apparent. When the former New York Giants wide receiver isn’t praising Baker Mayfield in his own words, he’s using comments from others in order to sum up his thoughts on the second-year signal-caller.

With the offseason rolling along and the Browns set to enter a 2019 campaign which features the highest expectations in recent memory, Beckham is asked about Mayfield often it seems. But he opted to channel former NFL wideout Terrell Owens in order to offer his latest praise, as NFL.com’s Herbie Teope revealed.

That’s his quarterback, man.

“I know that I’m always going to back him, right, wrong, indifferent,” Beckham said of Mayfield. “You know the whole T.O. joke, ‘That’s my quarterback’? That’s my guy. Baker was a friend, a brother to me before I got on this team and now for him to be my quarterback, I’m always going to back him.

Beckham wasn’t done after citing Owens’ infamous comments about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, either. He proceeded to explain why he loves the fact that the Browns quarterback speaks his mind and doesn’t hold anything back.

“So for him to speak his mind, it’s always good for the leader of your team to kind of have that and everybody follow that lead. If he steals off, that’s what this team is here to guide him on the right path. But I don’t see him really doing anything too wrong. He speaks his mind. Freedom of speech. You have your right to your own opinion. So that’s what he does and I personally love it.”

Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Odell Beckham Jr. Sounds off on Baker Mayfield, Browns Previously

The comments on Mayfield have poured in from Beckham since he was acquired by the Browns via trade this offseason. The 26-year-old pass-catcher has added even more hype and intrigue to the situation thanks to his own excitement about being a part of the organization.

Beckham spoke about the Browns as a whole and also cited Mayfield specifically while explaining how “giddy” he is, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

“Words don’t even really do it justice for me,’’ said Beckham. “I’m almost giddy, I feel like a little kid with the excitement that I have, seeing Baker, seeing these guys. You know we talk a lot about this offense but this defense is something special and this team is really coming together.’’

It’s easy to understand why Beckham is so excited, as the Browns boast an offense loaded with young talent. This not only includes the Mayfield-Odell duo, but also Beckham’s former LSU teammate and friend Jarvis Landry, wideout Antonio Callaway and backfield mates Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Baker Mayfield’s Year No. 2 Outlook

The upside fans saw from the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft last season was eye-opening, and he’ll look to build off that in 2019. While Mayfield played in 14 games during his rookie year, he completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Mayfield’s quarterback rating of 93.7 was strong, especially for a first-year player, and he managed to put together multiple impressive performances. In total, Mayfield had nine multi-touchdown games, including tossing four scores against the Cincinnati Bengals. Beyond that, he threw three touchdowns on three occasions, including the last two games of the 2018 regular season.

READ NEXT: Giants Star Saquon Barkley Responds To Odell Beckham Jr. Comments