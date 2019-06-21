Bruno Fernando NBA Draft Projections: Final Mocks & Best Fits

The dominant interior presence for Maryland, Bruno Fernando looks to be an affordable big man option available in the second round of the NBA Draft. An aggressive rebounder and shot blocker with an NBA-ready frame, Fernando looks to be able to crack a rotation and provide some positive minutes right away.

Fernando has some enticing upside given his physical tools and profile but needs to show a more effective offensive game – along with some improved defensive IQ – to really see some quality minutes at the next level.

Bruno Fernando NBA Draft Projections: Final Mocks

ESPN’s mock draft projected Fernando to go off the board in the first round with the 23rd pick to the Jazz. Instead, that pick was traded and Fernando finds himself still ripe for the picking in the second round.

Bruno Fernando NBA Draft Projections: Player Profile & Best Fits

Bruno Fernando profiles to be a supremely athletic rim-running big at the next level. Without a refined offensive game, he needs a system with capable playmakers surrounding him that can set him up for easy buckets and allow him to focus his energy on protecting the rim and hitting the boards.

The Sacramento Kings could be an interesting option for Fernando as with Willie Cauley-Stein hitting restricted free agency, the Kings might be interested in cutting ties and saving themselves money. Fernando is cut from a similar mold as Cauley-Stein and while a bit smaller, plays with equal ferocity and could wind up being the stronger and better athlete.