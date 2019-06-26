Celtics Free Agency: Kemba Walker’s Former Coach Adds Fuel to Rumors

If the early NBA free agency talk linking Kemba Walker to the Boston Celtics isn’t quite exciting enough, there was even more intrigue added behind the rumors recently. While Walker’s former college coach at the University of Connecticut, Jim Calhoun, didn’t go as far as stating the guard will head to Boston, he did offer some reason for excitement.

As Calhoun told Bill Burt of The Eagle-Tribune, Walker would “fit in perfectly” with the demands of max effort and winning which come along with being a part of the Celtics franchise.

“That’s Kemba,” said Calhoun. “He would fit in perfectly. He’s not like Larry Bird, who sort of had a scowl on, and would kill you. Kemba is a happy guy and does it with a smile. To me he’s a smiling assassin.”

If you’re a Celtics fan and hear this, it’s hard not to like the idea of signing the All-Pro guard, who’s currently 29 years old and playing at the highest level of his career. But Calhoun wasn’t done there, as he also told Burt that Kemba would be a nice fit playing alongside Jayson Tatum and the rest of the team’s core, even potentially without Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

“I think Tatum could be special,” said Calhoun. “I see the Celtics games a lot. They’re going to be OK (despite losing Kyrie Irving and Al Horford). Kemba could be a nice fit there.”

Kemba Walker’s Free Agency Fit With Celtics

In the same story cited above from The Eagle-Tribune, Calhoun states that if the Charlotte Hornets guard chooses the Celtics that “Boston will love Kemba.” After watching Walker play quite a bit throughout his career, it’s a comment that’s easy to agree with. The former No. 9 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 25.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Although Walker attempted 20.5 shots per game, he still made 43.4 percent from the field while knocking down 35.6 percent of his 3-point attempts. One of the most impressive parts of Kemba’s game actually relates to his off-court demeanor. Specifically, his loyalty is more than a bit noteworthy. He’s stuck with the Hornets throughout what was surely a few frustrating seasons, as the team has made the playoffs just twice in his eight years.

If the Celtics do lose Irving in free agency, Walker would be an excellent replacement to pair up with the rest of Boston’s core, including Tatum and Jaylen Brown, among others. He’s showcased the ability to do a bit of everything and can take over games when needed, something he did often with the Hornets.

It’s unknown just how realistic it is to assume Walker would leave the Hornets, the only team he’s ever played for in the NBA. But if he does, there would almost certainly have to be some appeal when it comes to possibly joining Brad Stevens and the Celtics.

