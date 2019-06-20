Celtics Mock Draft: Boston Trades up, Also Add Tacko Fall in Round 2

The Boston Celtics could be a team to watch during the 2019 NBA Draft, as they hold four selections and may be in the mix to make a trade or two. Specifically, the Celtics hold three first-round selections, and considering their current depth at a few positions, trading up would make sense, assuming the price is right.

We’re going to evaluate a final mock draft for Danny Ainge and company before the action gets underway. While the primary focus for the Celtics could be to add at least one instant-impact player, especially if Kyrie Irving and/or Al Horford leave town, they can still bolster their future outlook as well.

The Celtics hold the No. 14, 20 and 22 picks in the first round, and we’re going to package two of those as part of a deal to move up into the top-10.

Celtics Mock Draft: Round 1 Trade Lands Cam Reddish

No. 9 (trade): Cam Reddish, F, Duke

No. 22: Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga

It’s unknown if the Washington Wizards will opt to hold the No. 9 pick or trade it in an effort to move up or slide back. With that said, an offer from Boston including the No. 14 and either 20/22 selection along with possible a future second-rounder (possibly not even needing that) could get it done.

The question would then become who the Celtics would target at No. 9, and I love the idea of Duke forward Cam Reddish as the pick. For what it’s worth, I think this is the furthest Reddish could possibly fall, and even pushing him to nine is probably a longshot. There could easily be a team inside the top-seven who falls in love with the former Blue Devil.

After selecting Reddish in this hypothetical, they would be left with either the No. 20 or 22 pick (we’ll say 22, to be safe). At that point, I think the Celtics could add someone like Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke or Villanova’s Eric Paschall to help cover the void if Horford does leave. For this mock, I’m sending them Clarke, although there’s also a chance he could be off the board here.

Celtics Take Tacko Fall in Round 2

I’m probably quite a bit higher on Tacko Fall than many others, but I love his upside. While he stands 7-foot-6 and didn’t navigate outside of the lane much during his collegiate career, he has the potential to be a nice player off the bench in a few seasons. The Celtics have a few other young prospects up front, including Robert Williams, but Fall is a player who can be molded into someone who’ll be a nightmare for opposing bigs.

The former UCF big man posted up-and-down numbers at points in his career but had a solid career overall. During his senior season, Fall posted marks of 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

He was especially impressive during UCF’s two NCAA tournament games, scoring 28 total points with 24 rebounds and eight blocks. The talented big man also made 13-of-19 attempts from the field during that stretch while squaring off with Zion Williamson and Duke in the second round.

